South Africa stun South Korea, reach knockout rounds, make Fifa World Cup history

South Africa beat South Korea 1-0 on Wednesday to reach the Fifa World Cup knockout rounds for the first time in their history — an astonishing turnaround after a dismal opening defeat.

The Bafana Bafana, playing in a World Cup for the first time since they hosted it in 2010, were widely written off after their 2-0 loss to Group A winners Mexico in the tournament's curtainraiser.

But they battled to a draw against the Czech Republic and came out on top of what was effectively a shootout with South Korea for second place in Monterrey, thanks to Thapelo Maseko's second-half strike.

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South Africa coach Hugo Broos said it was difficult to put his side's achievement into words.

"We scored that goal, and it was 20 minutes of heartbeating and hoping that the game should be finished as soon as possible," said the Belgian.

"So yes, we are in the second round. It's historic. But I'm very happy for the guys. I've worked with them for five years. And what we did in those five years is amazing."

South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo made a shock call by leaving captain Son Heung-min — considered by many to be Asia's greatest-ever player — out of the starting line-up.

The Asian team started strongly, with stand-in captain Kim Min-jae's powerful header blocked on the goalline by Aubrey Modiba before Lee Kang-in flashed wide.

South Africa quickly settled, playing with hunger and adventure, but their finishing was wasteful.

They seemed certain to take the lead in the 30th minute when the ball fell to Evidence Makgopa after South Korean goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu parried Thalente Mbatha's shot.

But Makgopa could only tamely poke the ball straight at the goalkeeper from close range.

Son came on at the start of the second half, one of three changes made by coach Hong as he sought to change the script.

Early in the second period Maseko squandered another good position while South Korea forward Oh Hyeon-gyu tested goalkeeper Ronwen Williams at the other end.

As news filtered through from Mexico City that the host nation were leading against the Czech Republic, there was an added sense of urgency.

South Africa seized their moment with Tshepang Moremi crossing to Maseko, who this time kept his cool, firing home inside the near post in the 63rd minute.

South Korea pushed hard in the closing stages but ran out of time, meaning South Africa will face co-hosts Canada in Los Angeles on June 28.

Co-hosts Mexico topped the group with nine points after winning all three of their matches.