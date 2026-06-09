'More people than my country': When Sheikh Rashid was impressed by 1966 Fifa crowd

A rare account from Sir Terence Clark reveals how Dubai’s founding father Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum witnessed England’s historic 1966 Fifa World Cup victory and was struck by the scale of Wembley’s 97,000-strong crowd.

Long before the UAE emerged as a global hub for sport, ambition, and mega events, Dubai’s late ruler was a spectator at one of football’s most iconic nights. What stayed with him was not just England’s victory, but the sheer scale of the crowd before him.

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In the summer of 1966, Wembley Stadium in London became the stage for one of football’s most dramatic finals. England faced West Germany in front of nearly 97,000 spectators, a match that would etch itself into sporting history.

Among those in the stands was Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the late ruler of Dubai and a key figure in shaping the foundations of the future United Arab Emirates.

The memory of that visit was later recalled by Sir Terence Clark, who served as Assistant Political Agent in Dubai between 1965 and 1968, during an interview conducted by the Al Maktoum Archives team.

“He came for a week to London. 1966 was the time of the final of the World Cup,” Clark said. “We got VIP tickets to go and watch the match. England looked unfamiliar in their red shirts.”

Clark described a thrilling encounter inside Wembley, where England eventually defeated West Germany 4–2 after extra time.

“A long shot gave Banks no trouble. Very exciting match, which England won,” he recalled, referring to England goalkeeper Gordon Banks.

But beyond the goals, tension, and celebration, it was a quiet moment after the final whistle that left a lasting impression.

“At the end of this game, I turned to Sheikh Rashid and said, ‘Sheikh Rashid, what are your impressions?’” Clark recounted.

“And he said, ‘You know, what has impressed me most is that there are more people in this stadium than in the whole of my country.’ And it was true.”

At the time, the Trucial States, which would later become the United Arab Emirates in 1971 had a population smaller than the crowd gathered inside Wembley Stadium.

The remark, simple yet profound, captured a snapshot of a different era, one where Dubai and the wider region were still in the early stages of transformation, far removed from the global scale they would one day achieve.

Today, the UAE hosts some of the world’s biggest sporting spectacles, from Formula One races and international football tournaments to global boxing events and cricket championships. Stadiums across the country regularly welcome tens of thousands of fans, while Dubai itself has grown into a global city of millions.