Sheikh Mohammed, Sheikh Hamdan celebrate as Morocco create history to enter World Cup semis

The Arab world, rooting for the brave North African team, erupted with joy and pride

Photo courtesy: Twitter

By Web Desk Published: Sat 10 Dec 2022, 9:08 PM Last updated: Sat 10 Dec 2022, 9:15 PM

As soon as the Morocco-Portugal quarterfinal match ended on Saturday, the Ruler of Dubai and the emirate's Crown Prince tweeted their congratulatory messages.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said: "No voice is louder than the voice of Morocco in the World Cup 🇲🇦 .. Congratulations to all Arabs for achieving the Arab dream at the hands of the lions of Morocco.."

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, said the team "created joy and made your fans happy in every Arab house and around the world".

"Today, with your aspiration, the dream of recording an exceptional Arab achievement on the land of the sisterly State of Qatar is growing," he added.

The Arab world, rooting for the brave North African team, erupted with joy and pride. Supporters in fan zones across the UAE were ecstatic about the historic achievement. The ear-shattering cacophonic combination of singing, drumming, jeering and whistling from Morocco’s supporters has created an atmosphere like no other in Qatar’s stadiums and UAE fan zones.

Their victory is not only a triumph for Morocco but an additional gloss to another Arab success at the tournament like Saudi Arabia beating Argentina and Tunisia upsetting holders France in the group phase.

