Spanish biologist and soccer fan Jesus Ortea has named a newly discovered species of sea snail in honour of Vozinha, the Cape Verde goalkeeper who stunned fans by denying all goal attempts by Spain in his World Cup debut.

Ortea discovered the tiny, bright red mollusc, now named Aldisa vozinha, in the Caribbean and timed his announcement to coincide with the World Cup.

"We have chosen the name vozinha in honour of Vozinha ... who played a prominent role in his country's World Cup debut against The Reds (Spain)," Ortea said in his paper.

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"The colouration of the species is intended as a tribute to that achievement."

Vozinha, 40, became one of the breakout stars of the tournament, helping his country reach the Round of 32, where he again distinguished himself in a dramatic extra-time loss to world champions Argentina.

Ortea, professor emeritus at the University of Oviedo, has worked extensively in the waters around the Cape Verde archipelago and in 2023 was awarded a Medal of Merit by the island nation.

The 75-year-old biologist's passion for soccer has previously manifested itself in the naming of marine species after former Costa Rica and Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas and Quini, the Spain and Sporting Gijon striker of the 1970s and 1980s.