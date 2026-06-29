Saudi Football Federation president Al Misehal stands down after World Cup exit

Al-Misehal had been in the role for seven years and was heavily involved in Saudi Arabia's successful bid to win the hosting rights for the 2034 World Cup

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 29 Jun 2026, 9:44 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Saudi Arabia Football Federation president Yasser Al-Misehal resigned from his post on Sunday as a result of the national team's early exit from the World Cup.

The Saudis finished bottom of Group H with two points and were eliminated after drawing with both Uruguay and Cape Verde and losing to Spain.

Recommended For You

Saudi Aramco helicopter crash kills 14, energy ministry says

Saudi Aramco helicopter crash kills 14, energy ministry says

UAE condemns renewed Iran attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait

UAE condemns renewed Iran attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait

Meet 82-year-old Emirati who turned mango craving into 50-year farming legacy in Fujairah

Meet 82-year-old Emirati who turned mango craving into 50-year farming legacy in Fujairah

US conducts strikes against Iran after attack on commercial ship in Hormuz

US conducts strikes against Iran after attack on commercial ship in Hormuz

Trump says US struck Iran radar sites; IRGC says targeted US sites in Kuwait, Bahrain

Trump says US struck Iran radar sites; IRGC says targeted US sites in Kuwait, Bahrain

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

FIFA WORLD CUP SIMULATOR: PREDICT YOUR CHAMPIONS

"The national team's failure to qualify for the next round of the World Cup is a result that falls short of all our ambitions," Al-Misehal wrote on social media.

"I bear full responsibility for it, apologising to everyone who hoped to see our team in a better position.

"Based on my conviction that responsibility requires providing the opportunity for a new phase, I have decided not to continue until the end of the current term."

Al-Misehal had been in the role for seven years and was heavily involved in Saudi Arabia's successful bid to win the hosting rights for the 2034 World Cup.

Saudi Arabia were appearing at their third consecutive World Cup and seventh in total, but their preparations were hit by the decision to replace Herve Renard with Georgios Donis less than two months before the tournament kicked off.

Saudi Arabia has significantly increased its investment in sports in recent years, with clubs signing high-profile players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr in a bid to raise the level of domestic talent.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Bahrain, Kuwait struck amid fragile truce as US-Iran MoU enters Day 11

2

Meet 82-year-old Emirati who turned mango craving into 50-year farming legacy in Fujairah

3

Tanker struck in Hormuz as Iran, US trade fire in worst escalation since MOU

4

US conducts strikes against Iran after attack on commercial ship in Hormuz

5

Apple raises prices in the UAE: How much will iPhone 18 Pro cost?