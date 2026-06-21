Saudi fans pack fan zones and Atlanta streets ahead of Spain clash in World Cup

Municipalities across Saudi Arabia have set up public viewing zones in squares, parks and community spaces as fans prepare to cheer on the Green Falcons in their crucial Fifa World Cup clash against Spain on Sunday.

The initiative, launched by the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, aims to create a nationwide fan experience and rally support for the national team.

Giant screens have been installed at designated venues, while public facilities have been equipped with supporting services, organised entry and exit routes, and family-friendly spaces to ensure a safe and festive atmosphere. Saudi flags and national-themed displays will also feature prominently across the venues.

Who will win the Fifa World Cup 2026? Predict your champion here

Support for the Green Falcons was also on full display in Atlanta, where large numbers of Saudi fans gathered around the stadium ahead of kickoff. Draped in national flags, supporters marched in rallies toward Fifa's official fan zone, chanting national songs and creating a festive atmosphere.

The crowd included fans who had travelled from Saudi Arabia, as well as Saudi students and residents from across the United States. Several supporters told the Saudi Press Agency that backing the national team abroad was both a source of pride and an opportunity to represent the Kingdom on the world stage, with some fans travelling thousands of kilometres to be in Atlanta for the match.

The match carries added significance for Saudi Arabia after the team opened its World Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Uruguay. Coach Georgios Donis has described Spain as one of the world's best teams but suggested Saudi Arabia's chances of causing an upset could improve if Spanish wingers Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, both recovering from injuries, do not start.

Spain, meanwhile, come into the match under pressure after being held to a surprise goalless draw by Cape Verde in their opening Group H fixture. A positive result for Saudi Arabia would strengthen their hopes of advancing to the knockout stage ahead of their final group match against Cape Verde.

The public viewing initiative forms part of broader efforts to activate public spaces and strengthen community engagement through major national and sporting events, while supporting the Kingdom's quality-of-life objectives.