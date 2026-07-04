Salah fights back tears after Egypt qualifies for World Cup round 16 for first time

Mohamed Salah was overcome with emotion, while head coach Hossam Hassan and his twin brother Ibrahim sprinted around the pitch waving the Egyptian flag in celebration.

It was a historic moment for Egypt. More than nine decades after making their World Cup debut in 1934, the nation of over 120 million finally reached the tournament's Round of 16 for the first time, defeating Australia 4-2 on penalties after a thrilling 1-1 draw following extra time in Dallas, Texas, on July 3.

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Following the big win, players ran in joy on the pitch, and tears of happiness and national pride filled their eyes as streets back home erupted in spontaneous celebrations.

A nerveless Mohamed Salah said he decided only at the last moment to chip in his penalty under massive pressure to help Egypt into the World Cup last 16 on Friday.

The former Liverpool superstar and Egypt captain stepped up third in the shootout for his country and scored a "Panenka" as they beat Australia 4-2 on penalties.

Egypt, who won a World Cup knockout game for the first time, will face Lionel Messi's Argentina next.

The 34-year-old Salah was clearly hampered by a hamstring strain but played the whole 120 minutes and stepped up for his country when they needed him.

"If somebody was going to do it, it would be me. I am more experienced than others, and I wanted to give them confidence," said Salah, who had looked emotional afterwards.

"I decided last minute; I had to do it."

Salah proclaimed 'history' for Egypt and told his teammates to enjoy it after the great underachievers of African football finally made their mark on the biggest stage.

Salah could well be at his last World Cup and said, "I always try to enjoy every moment because it does not come back.

'So I always tell the boys, "Just enjoy the moment," and probably we'll see tonight in a few minutes how we're going to celebrate outside the bus now.

"But we can't take it for granted because Egypt, I don't know how many times I've said the word, has never before qualified in a group stage and never qualified for the next round, so it's just a moment to enjoy."

Aside from his penalty in the shootout, Salah has one goal and two assists so far at the tournament in North America and averages a goal every other game for his country.

Egyptians celebrate victory

Egyptians at home and around the world celebrated a historic moment of pride after the national team reached the World Cup Round of 16 for the first time.

Crowds poured into the streets, dancing and waving flags as celebrations erupted across the country.

Watch scenes captured in Cairo following the landmark victory: