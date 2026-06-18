Ronaldo is now scoreless in five World Cup games, but coach defends him

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez dismissed questions about Cristiano Ronaldo's role after a frustrating World Cup opener, defending his decision to keep the captain on for the full 90 minutes in Wednesday's 1-1 draw with the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Ronaldo went without a shot on target in Houston, extending his scoreless streak to five straight World Cup matches and 10 consecutive games at major tournaments.

The 41-year-old forward hasn't scored a non-penalty goal at a World Cup or European Championship since June 2021, but Martinez said removing him was never a serious consideration while Portugal chased a winner.

"It makes no sense to get the best goal scorer in world football out in a game that you need goals," Martinez said.

Ronaldo, Portugal's all-time leading scorer with 143 international goals, became only the second player to appear in six World Cups, following Lionel Messi. But unlike Messi, who scored a hat trick Tuesday, Ronaldo's bid to become the first player to score in six different World Cups will have to wait.

Portugal started strong, with Joao Neves scoring in the sixth minute, but the early advantage didn't lead to sustained pressure. Martinez said the goal had the opposite effect, with Portugal becoming too cautious in possession and allowing DR Congo to reset defensively.

Martinez said his team started well but the early lead turned out to be counter-productive, with his side playing possession football fruitlessly and showing fear of losing the game instead of trying to win it.

"We scored in a moment where usually the emotions really help out to continue with that momentum and try to score that second goal but it was actually the opposite effect for us," he said.

"We tried to stick to the ball possession, we couldn't make it to the box and we gave an opportunity for Congo to restructure and mount counter-attacks.

"But also we have to learn that our brand of football and our responsibility really is to achieve the highest level possible," he added.

Martinez also warned that the players must not get too excitable when they are leading.

Portugal next play on Tuesday against Uzbekistan, who face Colombia later on Wednesday in the other Group K match.

Martinez heaped praise on DR Congo, who he said had a good gameplan and played like they were in a big final.

"They were intense, confident. They played like a big final in a big tournament and that shows incredible personality," he said.

"We knew that Congo could do that. It wasn't a surprise."