First-ever Fifa World Cup rings for winners, fans: Design, number of pieces revealed

With the Fifa World Cup 2026 final just around the corner, on July 19, fans are gearing up for the Spain vs Argentina clash.

With the first-ever "halftime show" for a Fifa World Cup featuring Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira, BTS, and Coldplay's Chris Martin, the US is bringing its own flair to Fifa.

Yet another "first-ever" has now been added to the portfolio, as Fifa announced that the 2026 World Cup winners will receive championship rings, in addition to the iconic trophy and gold medals.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Design, number of Fifa rings

The limited-edition rings will be available not just for players, but also to fans around the world. Of the 2,026 rings — a direct tribute to the tournament — 30 will be reserved for the winners and 1,996 will be available to fans.

Predict your champions with the Khaleej Times Fifa World Cup 2026 simulator

Each ring will be individually numbered, custom-fitted and delivered with a certificate of authenticity. While the designer of the ring has not yet been publicly named, the design merges the prestigious Fifa trophy with a custom design based on the identity of the winning team.

After the final, the captain and head coach of the winning team will receive temporary rings to commemorate the occasion. The official ring will be presented at a later date after customisation.

American tradition of awarding rings

In the US, it is not uncommon for champions to receive rings instead of trophies or medals, or in addition to them. This tradition is deeply rooted in the country's baseball obsession, as the New York Giants received the first ever World Series ring when they emerged victorious over the New York Yankees, according to US sports channel ESPN.

The first World Series ring was a gold band engraved with "Giants World Champions 1922," baseball bats and a scroll, with a small diamond in the centre, ESPN reported.

However, prior to this, the Montreal Hockey Club (MHC) ordered the first championship rings, resembling wedding bands with two crossed hockey sticks, for its players after winning the 1893 Stanley Cup championship.

In 2009, the ring worn by William Barlow, a member of the MHC, was auctioned for over $55,000, according to the Society of International Hockey Research.