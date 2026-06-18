All-expenses paid: Qatar sends 1,000 fans to support team ahead of Canada match

Around 1,000 Qatari fans have arrived in Vancouver ahead of Friday’s match against Canada (2am), some travelling on chartered flights arranged by Qatar’s ruler, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The government has covered their stay, with all arrangements in place to support them during their visit.

Qatar’s ambassador to Canada, Tariq Ali Faraj Al Ansari, said the embassy has put in place full logistical support for both the national team and the fans travelling for the Group B clash.

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He said preparations began weeks ago, with a team sent to Vancouver to sort out arrangements on the ground. The embassy has also been in constant contact with the Qatar Football Association to coordinate everything related to fans.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency, the ambassador said efforts have been ongoing around the clock to ensure fans have a smooth experience — from arrival to getting around the city and attending the match.

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He added that entry procedures were made easier through close coordination with Canadian authorities. This included direct talks with officials in charge of immigration and security to ensure fans and delegations could enter the country without delays.

Support has also been arranged for those arriving via flights or travelling by road from the US through Seattle. The embassy is working closely with local authorities in Vancouver to make sure movement around the city goes smoothly.

Everything is set to create a spectacular atmosphere in the stands of BC Place Stadium ðï¸ð¨ð¦#AlAnnabi #AllForQatar pic.twitter.com/0FzFIE7rh1 — Qatar Football Association (@QFA_EN) June 18, 2026

The ambassador also highlighted Qatar’s role in supporting World Cup operations, saying the country is the only one providing on-the-ground security support, building on the experience of hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Personnel from Qatar’s Ministry of Interior and the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) are part of the effort, bringing trained teams and advanced systems to support the tournament from start to finish.

He also praised the national team’s performance so far, especially after securing their first-ever World Cup point with a 1-1 draw against Switzerland, saying it gives hope ahead of the Canada match.

Finally, he credited the Qatar Football Association’s initiative — backed by the Social and Sport Contribution Fund (Daam) — to bring 1,000 fans to support the team, adding that their presence is expected to boost the players and lift their performance.