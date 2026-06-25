Qatar's Assim Madibo gets 5-game ban for injuring Canada's Ismael Kone

Assim Madibo received a five-game suspension from Fifa's Disciplinary Committee on Wednesday, following the Qatar midfielder's tackle that injured Canada midfielder Ismael Kone.

During Canada's 6-0 win over Qatar last week in Vancouver, Madibo tackled Kone in the 56th minute. The play, which warranted a red card after video review, broke Kone's tibia and fibula, and Kone underwent surgery shortly following the match.

Madibo had originally been suspended for Qatar's final group match, a 3-1 loss to Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday, before the governing body expanded the suspension.

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That result officially ended Qatar's 2026 World Cup stay, meaning Madibo will have to serve four more games' suspension during future Fifa competitions (very likely the 2027 Asian Cup).

This week photos emerged of Madibo visiting Kone, who is temporarily confined to a wheelchair, with the two men embracing, indicating a reconciliation.

Kone is expected to miss four to five months but make a full recovery.