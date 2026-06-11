Portugal has a World Cup problem. And it’s bad news for Ronaldo fans

At 41, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be the highest-paid athlete who also boasts the largest social media following among all celebrities globally.

But none of this will matter at the 2026 Fifa World Cup if the Portuguese icon fails to rediscover the form that once made him a five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

There was a beeline of Nigerian players eager to take pictures with the former Real Madrid star after Portugal’s 2-1 win over the African team in their final warm-up game ahead of their opening World Cup match against Congo.

But the aura of the superstar failed to mask the frailties that Ronaldo has been grappling with in recent times as an athlete.

There was a huge roar from the capacity crowd at Estádio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa, in Leiria, Portugal, when Ronaldo was named in the starting XI by head coach Roberto Martinez.

The final game on home soil before the big event in North America allowed Portuguese fans to cheer for their national icon.

But Ronaldo endured a miserable night, missing two easy opportunities with poor finishes, clearly lacking the sharpness that once made him such a lethal finisher.

Portugal won the match — 2-1 — but Ronaldo’s poor performance has now raised some serious questions.

Since joining as the head coach in 2023, Martinez has done a wonderful job in building a solid national team with a fine blend of attack and defence.

Portugal booked their 2026 World Cup berth comfortably, winning Group F in the European qualifying tournament.

Ronaldo was the top-scorer for the team with five goals in six matches.

But there are those in Portugal who point to an interesting stat. The national team recorded two of their biggest victories in recent years — 9-0 against Luxembourg in September 2023 and 9-1 against Armenia last November — when Ronaldo was absent due to injuries and suspensions.

Observers felt the balance looked far better without Ronaldo, the highest scorer in international football with 143 goals.

Now that the ageing superstar has lost pace, Portugal relies on their supremely talented midfield featuring Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, Joao Neves and Bernardo Silva to dictate the tempo and unlock the meanest of rival defences for Ronaldo to get scoring chances in the rival box.

Until he was substituted in the 64th minute of the game against Nigeria, the Portuguese midfield did its job, creating opportunities for their famous frontman.

But Ronaldo floundered, missing clear chances and even failing to connect properly with one effort, leaving fans around the world in disbelief.

The former Manchester United player finally won his Saudi Pro League title with Al Nassr, but winning his first World Cup with the national team is a different ballgame altogether.

Many former players, including the German World Cup legend Jurgen Klinsmann, have tipped the talented Portugal team to go all the way in North America.

But the biggest obstacle on the path to World Cup glory could be their own ageing superstar.

Can Ronaldo rediscover his form and fitness in an event that will be played under the scorching heat of the American summer?

Sofia Oliveira, a Portuguese football commentator, fears the national team may have to pay the price for being emotional with Ronaldo.

"He doesn't have the football any more to be a starter for a side that wants to win the World Cup," Oliveira told DAZN Portugal and TSF radio.

"But it is easy to arrive at this tournament and say Ronaldo should not be starting, which I agree with. The problem is that the national team has not been preparing for it."

How will head coach Martinez react if Ronaldo’s woes continue in Portugal’s first two games against Congo and Uzbekistan?

Will he still play him from the start against Colombia in the final group game?

The situation was not very different for Paolo Rossi when he arrived at the 1982 World Cup lacking form and fitness following a two-year match-fixing ban.

What followed was an incredible turnaround as the Italian produced the greatest redemption story in World Cup history by scoring six goals to lead Italy to a memorable triumph.

But the key difference is the age — Rossi was 26 when the 1982 World Cup began in Spain.

Ronaldo is 41 now.

Yes, he is still the richest athlete in the world.

But no champion has ever won a battle with age.