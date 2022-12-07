Portugal dismantle Swiss with clockwork precision to enter the World Cup quarter-finals

The Portuguese team will now face Morocco in the quarter-final

In an emphatic display of attacking football, Portugal scored goals for fun against Switzerland in a 6-1 win without Cristiano Ronaldo, arguably the greatest goalscorer in football history, starting the round of 16 clash at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Ronaldo was benched by coach Fernando Santos as the manager was miffed with the superstar’s behavior following his second half substitution in the final group game against South Korea.

On Tuesday night, Ronaldo was brought on as a second half substitute in the 73rd minute.

Ronaldo’s introduction saw a deafening noise as he replaced Portugal’s real hero of the night, Goncalo Ramos, whose stunning hat trick had put the Swiss to the sword.

Ramos, the 21-year-old Benfica striker, gave a glimpse into the future of Portuguese football with a scintillating display against Switzerland as he completed his hat trick in the 67th minute after scoring the first two goals in the 17th and 51st minute of the one-sided contest.

It was the slick passing game of the Portuguese and the predatory finishing skill of Ramos that stunned the Swiss team as Portugal took a 2-0 first lead with veteran defender getting on the scoresheet in the 33rd minute.

Raphael Guerreiro scored the fourth goal of the night for Portugal in the 55th minute.

Manuel Akanji did give the Swiss a glimmer of hope with a goal in 58th minute.

But Ramos killed ended their hopes with his third five minutes later before he was substituted by Ronaldo.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo also found the back of the net in the 83rd minute only for the linesman to raise the flag for off-side.

The sixth goal eventually came from Rafael Leao in injury time with a sumptuous right-footer.

Portugal will now face Morocco in the quarter-final.