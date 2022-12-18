Photos: Qatar brings East and West together with spectacular World Cup closing ceremony

Stars Nora Fatehi, Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal join Qatari singer Dana Al Fardan during the show

General view of performers during the closing ceremony before the match. Photo: AFP

Published: Sun 18 Dec 2022

After 63 matches, the World Cup in Qatar comes to a close on Sunday when reigning champions France take on Argentina in a showpiece final at Lusail Stadium.

Just before the grand finale, the official Fifa World Cup 2022 closing ceremony raised the curtain for the final showdown.

Photo: AFP

The final ceremony lasted 15 minutes and referenced the world coming together for the 29 days of the tournament through poetry and music.

Themed ‘A Night to Remember’, the closing ceremony included performances by several global artists to a mashup of songs from the official Fifa World Cup 2022 soundtrack.

Photo: Reuters

Qatari singer Dana Al Fardan performs at Lusail Stadium in Lusail.

Aisha performs inside the stadium that has the capacity to hold 88,966 football fans.

Photo: Reuters

Nora Fatehi, Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal perform during the closing ceremony.

Photo: Reuters

The closing ceremony also offered a sprinkle of familiar flavour for Indian fans, with Bollywood star Nora Fatehi sizzling on the stage alongside global stars like Emirati singer Balqees, Iraqi singer Rahma Riad and Moroccan pop singer-songwriter Manal.

The all-female lineup performed live to ‘Light the Sky’ - the official theme song for the tournament.

Photo: Reuters

Davido, Ozuna and Gims perform during the closing ceremony before the match.

Dancers perform before the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match between Argentina and France.

Photo: AFP

Performers hold giant balls depicting the flags of qualified countries.