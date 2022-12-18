Photos: Qatar brings East and West together with spectacular World Cup closing ceremony

World class tennis players combine with high-flying DJs to deliver a festive feast at the Coca Cola Arena
After 63 matches, the World Cup in Qatar comes to a close on Sunday when reigning champions France take on Argentina in a showpiece final at Lusail Stadium.
Just before the grand finale, the official Fifa World Cup 2022 closing ceremony raised the curtain for the final showdown.
The final ceremony lasted 15 minutes and referenced the world coming together for the 29 days of the tournament through poetry and music.
Themed ‘A Night to Remember’, the closing ceremony included performances by several global artists to a mashup of songs from the official Fifa World Cup 2022 soundtrack.
Qatari singer Dana Al Fardan performs at Lusail Stadium in Lusail.
Aisha performs inside the stadium that has the capacity to hold 88,966 football fans.
Nora Fatehi, Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal perform during the closing ceremony.
The closing ceremony also offered a sprinkle of familiar flavour for Indian fans, with Bollywood star Nora Fatehi sizzling on the stage alongside global stars like Emirati singer Balqees, Iraqi singer Rahma Riad and Moroccan pop singer-songwriter Manal.
The all-female lineup performed live to ‘Light the Sky’ - the official theme song for the tournament.
Davido, Ozuna and Gims perform during the closing ceremony before the match.
Dancers perform before the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match between Argentina and France.
Performers hold giant balls depicting the flags of qualified countries.
Ons Jabeur, the two-time 2022 Grand Slam finalist and world No.2, will look to defend her MWTC title against 2021 US Open Champion and British No.1 Emma Raducanu
Bangladesh collapsed to 133-8 at stumps, with Kuldeep picking up 4-33 after his 40 made a vital contribution to India's first innings total of 404 runs
The focus is back on Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, who had fallen in love with the ‘Gentleman’s Game’ while attending BVS Parsi School in Karachi, Pakistan, many moons ago
We protect the interests of our athletes, and since they want to fulfill their Olympic dream, we will also fight for it, he said
Five-year sponsorship sees league named as the DP World International League T20
The 55-year-old German six-time Grand Slam champion will now be deported from the country, according to reports
Lining up on the grid in the overall category, Duarte Lopez, Bastien Leguay, Miguel Neto and David Terrien were impressive behind the wheel for Dojomoto