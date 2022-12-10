Offside with Sahil: England vs France, the two nations filled with exceptional talent

England will have to play out of their skin to stop the defending champions, writes Sahil Sajan

France's Kylian Mbappe. — AP

By Sahil Sajan Published: Sat 10 Dec 2022, 5:05 PM Last updated: Sat 10 Dec 2022, 5:06 PM

This quarterfinal fixture is definitely a one to watch.

Coming into this World Cup, everybody knew that France had many injuries which kept many star players out of their squad.

Despite these issues, it doesn’t seem to be any sort of a problem for the French nation as they have a brilliant squad depth.

Likewise for England.

Sahil Sajan.

They themselves are doing well at this World Cup and they also have a very talented squad, which includes many big names.

England manager Gareth Southgate has done a fantastic job in his first two major tournaments and looks to continue that at this World Cup.

The player who everybody is talking about is star Frenchman Kylian Mbappe, who has five goals at this World Cup, and it’s safe to say he is definitely going to be England's biggest threat.

Everyone has been talking about its going to be an interesting contest between England right back Kyle Walker and Mbappe. Both have fantastic pace and it surely will be a game to enjoy.

France definitely go in to this quarterfinal as slight favourites and England will have to play out of their skin to stop the defending champions.

Time will tell if Harry Kane and his team can manage to beat France but this should be a cracker of a game.