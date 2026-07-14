Norway’s World Cup quarterfinal defeat sparked huge Oslo homecoming for national team

Norway's national football team received an emotional heroes' welcome on returning home despite their 2-1 World Cup quarterfinal defeat to England.

As the team's aircraft arrived at Oslo Airport, it was greeted with a ceremonial water salute from airport fire trucks.

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Fans and airport employees lined the arrival area, waving Norwegian flags. Airport staff were also seen waving flags from inside the terminal, atop fire trucks and from elevated airport service platforms, creating a patriotic welcome across different parts of the airport.

One particularly touching moment saw a young boy holding a handwritten sign reading, "Takk for innsatsen," which translates to "Thank you for your effort."

The players were later seen disembarking the plane smiling and waving to the crowd gathered to welcome them home.

Social media users praised the team's achievements, with one comment reading: "You guys won the World Cup no matter who gets the trophy."

Later that day, heartbreak gave way to celebration as around 100,000 fans flooded the streets of Oslo to welcome Norway's team home, transforming their World Cup exit into a remarkable national celebration.

Later that day, disappointment turned into celebration as an estimated 100,000 fans flooded the streets of Oslo to welcome Norway's team home, transforming their World Cup exit into a remarkable national celebration.

The Norwegian Royal House later shared photos from the special reception.

The team's open-top bus parade through central Oslo was repeatedly slowed by the sheer size of the crowds. At one point, the bus was even forced to reverse as police escorts struggled to clear a path.

Undeterred, the players soaked up the atmosphere, waving to supporters and celebrating as the festivities continued well into the evening.

Hours after the parade began, it reached City Hall Square, where tens of thousands of fans were still waiting to greet the team.

"I don't think anyone had imagined this," captain Martin Ødegaard told Norwegian broadcaster NRK. "The support we have received in the USA and here at home in Norway has been beyond all expectations. It has been absolutely incredible to see."

The celebrations ended on the steps of the Royal Palace, where the squad performed one final "Viking row" with the crowd below. Crown Prince Haakon took his place on the drums, leading tens of thousands of fans in a fitting finale to an unforgettable homecoming.

Despite falling short of lifting the trophy this time, the extraordinary welcome made one thing clear: Norway's players returned home as heroes.

It won't be the last World Cup for this team they'll be back, chasing another chance to make history.