Norway dance to Haaland's beat in 'surreal' World Cup run

Erling Haaland led Norway's now-famous "Viking Row" celebrations by banging the drum in front of their massed supporters after the win over Brazil -- and the team is dancing to his beat after reaching a first-ever World Cup quarter-final.

In Norway's first World Cup appearance since 1998, coach Stale Solbakken -- a midfielder in that squad -- has guided his country on a historic run, inspired in large part by the man he calls the "world's best goalscorer".

Born just weeks after Norway's last major tournament appearance ended at Euro 2000, Haaland is now driving his country towards unprecedented heights on the biggest stage.

"I think the way we played today showed that Norway is a fantastic football team," said Haaland.

"We're actually one of the better teams in Europe and the world because what we've been doing it amazing and it took 28 years, it took some time.

"I'm 25 years old, so you can't really blame me for that. It's unbelievable. I'm proud of my country and I'm proud of everyone."

Manchester City striker Haaland has won the Premier League's Golden Boot in three of the past four seasons. His goalscoring record for Norway is simply astonishing, but perhaps even more striking is the way he has inspired the nation to achievements once thought beyond their reach.

"I dreamed of playing in the World Cup with Norway and taking them to the World Cup, but I never expected to win against Brazil, let's be honest," said Haaland.

"I thought it was not possible to do some things, but I guess I'm wrong."

Haaland began the tournament with a brace in a 4-1 win over Iraq and struck two more goals as a 3-2 victory over Senegal booked Norway's spot in the knockout phase.

Solbakken's decision to rest Haaland in the loss to France as part of sweeping changes now looks a masterstroke, with Norway now not only meeting expectations at this World Cup but exceeding them.

'Changing the nation'

Inevitably, it was Haaland who struck the late winner to see off Ivory Coast in the last 32 before delivering the same punishment to Brazil.

"I think we are changing the nation," said Haaland. "I never dreamed of this. I mean it's a bit surreal."

Haaland's seven goals in just four matches place him level with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe at the top of the tournament's scoring charts.

The numbers are extraordinary: 62 goals in 54 caps, and a scoring streak that has seen him find the net in each of Norway's last 14 competitive fixtures, striking 27 times during that run.

"Haaland is the world's best goalscorer," said Solbakken, in what is becoming a familiar refrain.

"He looked physically very fit today. I think it was difficult for the centre-backs for Brazil to keep him calm. How far we can go, I don't know. We are among the last eight. I think we will see."

Andreas Schjelderup, the half-time substitute who set up Haaland for both of his goals against Brazil, summed up the mood in the Norway camp when it comes to their prolific superstar.

"I am lost for words. We are all lost for words. We are all just happy that he is Norwegian and that he is playing for us," said Benfica winger Schjelderup.

"The things he does every game to be able to score, it doesn't matter you can just cross the ball or pass it in blindly and he will score so we are so lucky to have him and we appreciate him very much.

"Hopefully he will score some more goals in the next games so we are looking forward to that."

Whether Norway face co-hosts Mexico or England in Miami on July 11, neither side will need reminding of Haaland's ability to change a game in an instant.