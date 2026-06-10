Watch: Nora Fatehi joins FIFA World Cup 2026 music lineup with new anthem 'Siir Siir'

Nora Fatehi has gone global yet again and this time, at the very heart of the world's biggest sporting event. With her new track 'Siir Siir' officially becoming part of the FIFA World Cup 2026 music programme, the Moroccan-Canadian star is set to take centre stage in the tournament's star-studded opening ceremony lineup.

‘Siir Siir’ sees Fatehi team up with music producer Sanjoy and French artiste Vegedream, fusing global pop and R&B into an anthem designed for massive crowds and even bigger emotions. The track captures the electric anticipation of match night and the roar of stadium chants, when millions of fans collectively hold their breath in the moments before kickoff.

In the video, the singer is styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, the fashion force behind red‑carpet looks for top Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone and Tamannaah Bhatia.

The song also places her multicultural identity front and centre. Drawing from her Moroccan roots, Canadian upbringing and Indian stardom, she embodies the same cross-cultural spirit that defines the 2026 tournament, which will be jointly hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.

For Indian and South Asian audiences, the milestone is likely to be a particularly proud one, as Fatehi has long occupied a unique space between Bollywood, international pop and the Arab world.

Fans have already rushed into the comments calling ‘Siir Siir’ the "best FIFA song yet" and declaring the track "absolutely fire".

The track also marks Fatehi’s return to the World Cup stage after her memorable appearance in Qatar in 2022, when she featured on the official anthem ‘Light The Sky’ alongside Arab singers Balqees, Manal and Rahma Riad, before performing it live at the tournament's closing ceremony in Lusail.

That performance, during which she famously sang in Hindi before a global stadium, is one she has often described as a life-changing moment in her career.

And with excitement around the 2026 World Cup only continuing to build, ‘Siir Siir’ appears well on its way to becoming one of the tournament's defining soundtracks — adding yet another feather to Fatehi's cap as she continues to expand her international footprint.