Morocco 'no longer a surprise' after reaching World Cup quarters

Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi said "we're no longer a surprise" after reaching the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday and hit back at "bold" claims by Canada's Jesse Marsch.

The north African side were not at their best but were clinical in defeating Marsch's co-hosts 3-0 in Houston and will face France or Paraguay next.

Morocco made the semifinals at the 2022 World Cup and won the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, and Ouahbi said: "We're no longer a surprise today and that's a great source of pride.

"I think this is only the beginning and I hope we'll keep producing this kind of run for many years."

Morocco lost to France in the last four at Qatar 2022, but the coach said revenge was not their motivation if they clash next in North America.

"We want to go as far as possible and make our people proud," he said.

After Canada were the better team in the first half, Azzedine Ounahi scored twice for Morocco on 50 and 82 minutes to kill off the tie.

"What we're trying to get across to our players is that we're playing in a World Cup, which means you go through difficult moments," said the coach.

"What we needed to do was hold on and show resilience when things aren't going so well."

His opposite number Marsch said he felt his side had been the better team, to which Ouahbi replied: "In terms of intensity they were good, that has to be said.

"Were they better? Hard to say that when you lose 3–0, it's a bold claim," he remarked.

"They were well organised, but I think in the second half there was no contest.

"In any case," he added, "I'm not sure many teams are going to win by that scoreline in the round of 16."

Despite key injuries and the novelty of playing the big boys on the biggest stage, coach Jesse Marsch as only he can be, was ebullient when looking ahead.

"I'd rather be us than them," he said. "As good as Morocco is, I'd rather be us, right? I'm really proud of our guys. We went after the game, they're hurting right now, but my goodness, I couldn't be prouder.

"What a privilege our fans have had to root for a team like this that goes after the game, that doesn't play defensive, that shows that they can be better. Of course, we have to be in these situations more and more and then we have to find ways to succeed and then we have to build from that. But what a great team."

But no matter how Marsch feels, Morocco took advantage of their chances while Canada failed to pounce early in the physical match. There were four yellow cards apiece and Canada had 24 fouls to 14 for Morocco.

Azzedine Ounahi gave Morocco the lead in the 50th minute and added another in the 82nd minute on a breakout before Soufiane Rahimi scored against a pressing Canada in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

Morocco, unbeaten in 34 matches, plays July 9 in Boston against the winner of the France-Paraguay match from later Saturday.

Morocco suffered a major blow in the 22nd minute when leading scorer Ismael Saibari had to leave with a possible hamstring injury. The 25-year-old attacking midfielder scored in all three group matches and on Wednesday it was announced he was joining Germany's Bayern Munich from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

After a listless first half, Morocco stunned Canada with a goal from nowhere on only their second shot of the match.

Achraf Hakimi lined up for a free kick to the right of the goal after a yellow card, the seventh of the match, to Canada's Luc de Fougerolles for a sloppy foul on Soufiane Rahimi.

"We had 11 incredible performances in the first half, we were unlucky not to get the lead," Marsch said. "We should have been on top of the game. We should have had the lead, and then it's the fine details, right? "Like, do we need to foul on the sideline, and then dealing with the set piece, but they have quality."