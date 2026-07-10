'Your tears are precious': Moroccan goalkeeper Bounou breaks down after defeat to France

Yassine Bounou, Morocco's goalkeeper, broke down in tears after his team was defeated by France in a 2-0 World Cup quarter-finals match. For Morocco, the team carrying the hopes of the Arab world, the defeat came as a blow.

France underscored their status at the World Cup early on Friday, overpowering then North African champions to book their third consecutive semi-finals appearance. Kylian Mbappé curled in his eighth goal of the tournament on 60 minutes before Ousmane Dembele doubled Les Bleus' lead six minutes later to complete a drama-free victory at the Gillette Stadium outside Boston.

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The immense sense of loss was reflected in the tears of Bounou, a stellar player who saved a penalty from France's Kylian Mbappé during the first half of the match. Ranked 10th among all goalkeepers by Fifa, Bounou's performance and his success in saving his net throughout most of the game against a strong French attack gained alot of praise from many fans who appreciated how hard he worked to keep the Atlas Lions in the Fifa World Cup tournament for longer.

'Your tears are precious, Bounou'

Born in Canada, Bounou grew up in Morocco, with a dream to play for the Moroccan national team, he once explained to his old club Sevilla's TV channel.

Bounou broke down after the match, as fans took to social media, expressing their admiration for the man who played not just for Morocco, but for the Arab and African world. "In 4 years to come. Hope Morocco will be in the final," said one user, referring to the next World Cup scheduled to be jointly hosted by Spain, Portugal and Bounou's homeland, Morocco in 2030.

Morocco's national team posted on Instagram to console the young goalkeeper, saying: "Your tears are precious, Bounou."

According to the Fifa website, Bounou, who currently plays for Saudi club Al Hilal, grew up playing football with his friends on the ramp of a car park in central Casablanca streets. Two rubbish bins acted as goalposts, and a goal was painted on the wall.

The seven-year-old Bounou who watched Morocco narrowly miss out on a place in the knockout rounds in the 1998 Fifa World Cup has grown into a key player for the national team as a 35-year-old. Fans reassured the boy who dreamt, and the athlete he has become, that he can hold his head high.

The sportsman spirit and the athleticism was so strong that French players also approached Bounou after the match to laud his performance.