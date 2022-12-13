Mexican fans desperate for Morocco-France World Cup semi-final tickets

By Rituraj Borkakoty in Doha Published: Tue 13 Dec 2022, 11:26 PM

The Mexico team may have been knocked out of the World Cup in the group stages, but scores of Mexican fans are still here in Qatar, soaking up the incredible atmosphere.

Blanca and Luis are among the thousands of Mexican fans in Qatar, enjoying the amazing matches. The two Mexican friends were hoping against hope to get tickets for Morocco’s semifinal against France when this reporter met them outside the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC) on Tuesday.

Having experienced some wonderful moments in Qatar where they met a lot of ‘nice and friendly people’, Blanca and Luis are now backing Morocco to cause another big upset in the World Cup.

Having beaten Belgium, Spain and Portugal, the Moroccans will face defending champions France for a place in the World Cup final.

It’s a match that Blanca and Luis are desperate to watch live at the Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday.

“We have tickets for the Argentina-Croatia match. But we are still looking for the tickets for tomorrow’s match (between Morocco and France). We are also looking for tickets for the final,” Blanca said.

“We have gone everywhere to find a ticket, even at the hospitality section. But they are saying everything is sold out.

“So we have to get lucky to get that ticket for the match tomorrow. But we will wait and hope that we will get those tickets.”

Draped in Moroccan colours, these two Mexicans said they are very proud of the way Morocco have performed in this World Cup.

“Nobody expected that Morocco would be in the semifinals. But they have proved that they are a very good team and we are supporting Morocco (in the semifinal against France). We are very proud of the way they have beaten those big teams,” Luis said.

Blanca said she was surprised to see the amazing passion for football among the Moroccan fans.

“The fans from Morocco are very amazing. We saw them yesterday on the streets and we are very happy for them. We went to Souq Wakif and we saw a lot of Moroccan fans,” she said.

“We are very happy for Morocco because it’s the first time that they are in the semifinals. And also, people from Morocco are very nice. They have done some amazing celebrations.”

But Blanca was not surprised by Mexico’s early exit in the tournament.

“We expected that Mexico would not go far in this tournament,” she said.

“We don’t have a very strong team. But we are happy to be still here in Qatar.”