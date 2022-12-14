Messi becomes Argentina's all-time leading scorer at World Cups

Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic won the doubles crown
Lionel Messi set a new record for the most Argentina goals scored at World Cups after netting his 11th in Tuesday's semi-final against Croatia.
Messi went into the game level on 10 with Albiceleste great Gabriel Batistuta, having already netted four times en route to the semis.
His fifth of the campaign, drawing level with Kylian Mbappe in the Golden Boot race, came from the penalty spot at Lusail Stadium.
Messi scored the opening goal of the game against Croatia 11 minutes before half-time, blasting into the top-right corner after Julian Alvarez was fouled by Dominik Livakovic.
Batistuta only needed 12 games to reach his tally, while Messi was making his 25th World Cup appearance on Tuesday – that saw him equal Lothar Matthaus' all-time record for most outings at the tournament.
Nevertheless, Messi's strike highlights the Paris Saint-Germain star's remarkable longevity.
Qatar 2022 is the fifth World Cup Messi has played in, a feat no one has ever bettered.
His first World Cup goal came in 2006 against Serbia and Montenegro. At 18 years and 357 days, it made him Argentina's youngest ever scorer in the competition.
He would need to play again in the 2026 World Cup – during which he will turn 39 – to become Argentina's oldest scorer at the tournament, however, with Martin Palermo (36 years, 227 days) holding that particular record.
The 2022 World Cup is widely expected to be Messi's last.
Comprehensively beaten 3-0 by Arsenal in the first game of the four-team tournament on Thursday, Lyon executed high-regarded French coach Laurent Blanc’s recovery plans to perfection
The anthem, which epitomises all the energy and excitement cricket brings to its global fans, has been produced and performed by world-renowned rapper Badshah
The visitors were 202-5 in their second innings on a turning pitch — which has seen 25 wickets fall in two days — with the solid Harry Brook 74 not out, accompanied by skipper Ben Stokes on 16
Lyon, who suffered a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal, another Premier League powerhouse on Thursday, will be hoping to pick themselves up and deliver a superior performance in their final game of the four-match tournament
The left-handed Kishan, who made the team in the absence of injured skipper Rohit Sharma, powered India to 409-8 with his 210 off 131 balls including 24 fours and 10 sixes
Frech eased into the final without even breaking a sweat after her opponent Viktoria Kuzmova opted for a walkover after being down with fever and cold
Former Asian Games gold medallist appointed to position unopposed