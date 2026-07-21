Messi says Argentina's defeat by Spain left immense pain

Lionel Messi said Argentina's World Cup final defeat by Spain had left "immense" pain but praised his team for reaching a second successive final and thanked supporters for uniting behind the national side.

Spain beat Argentina 1-0 after extra time in Sunday's final in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal to deny the 2022 champions back-to-back World Cup titles.





"The pain is immense and it's going to take a long time for this wound to heal," Messi wrote on social media.

"But I'll also hold on to all the good memories… the support of an entire country which, together with the hard work and effort of this squad, led us to be once again amongst the best in the world."

Messi, 39, also congratulated Spain and said Argentina could take pride in reaching consecutive World Cup finals. He became only the second player, after Brazil's Cafu, to appear in three men's World Cup finals, having played in the deciders in 2014, 2022 and this year.

The Inter Miami forward remains Argentina's most decorated player, having led the country to the 2022 World Cup, Copa America titles in 2021 and 2024, and the 2022 Finalissima. He is also an eight-times Ballon d'Or winner and widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers.

"Once again, we managed to come together as a country and stand united," Messi added, "sharing the immense pride of being Argentine."