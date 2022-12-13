Messi, Alvarez give Argentina 2-0 half-time lead over Croatia in World Cup semi-final

Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic won the doubles crown
Lionel Messi scored from the spot before Julian Alvarez grabbed another with a fantastic solo run to give Argentina a 2-0 lead over Croatia at halftime in the first World Cup semi-final on Tuesday.
Argentina won the penalty in the 32nd minute when goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic tried to deny Alvarez, who was through on goal, bringing down the Manchester City forward and getting booked in the process.
Messi stepped up and made no mistake, firing the spot kick into the top corner for his 11th goal in World Cups, the most by any Argentina player in the tournament's history.
Five minutes later, Alvarez picked up the ball near the half line from a Messi pass and went on a magical run through the Croatian defence, going past three defenders and enjoying some lucky rebounds before stabbing the ball past Livakovic for 2-0.
Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic won the doubles crown
Comprehensively beaten 3-0 by Arsenal in the first game of the four-team tournament on Thursday, Lyon executed high-regarded French coach Laurent Blanc’s recovery plans to perfection
The anthem, which epitomises all the energy and excitement cricket brings to its global fans, has been produced and performed by world-renowned rapper Badshah
The visitors were 202-5 in their second innings on a turning pitch — which has seen 25 wickets fall in two days — with the solid Harry Brook 74 not out, accompanied by skipper Ben Stokes on 16
Lyon, who suffered a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal, another Premier League powerhouse on Thursday, will be hoping to pick themselves up and deliver a superior performance in their final game of the four-match tournament
The left-handed Kishan, who made the team in the absence of injured skipper Rohit Sharma, powered India to 409-8 with his 210 off 131 balls including 24 fours and 10 sixes
Frech eased into the final without even breaking a sweat after her opponent Viktoria Kuzmova opted for a walkover after being down with fever and cold
Former Asian Games gold medallist appointed to position unopposed