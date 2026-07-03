Meet the Indian photojournalist documenting Messi's World Cup farewell

Gitika Talukdar, the only accredited Indian female photojournalist at the 2026 World Cup, feels blessed to witness Lionel Messi's grand farewell party in the US.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, the Seoul-based Indian sports photographer revealed why celebrations for Messi at the World Cup cannot be compared to anything she has ever seen in her career.

Q. We have seen the viral videos, but can you describe the scenes in the US, the celebrations of fans in every Argentina match? Is it even bigger than the celebrations in every Argentina match at Qatar 2022?

The atmosphere in the United States has been incredible, but it carries a different emotion from what we experienced during Argentina's 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar. In Qatar, every Argentina match felt like a once-in-a-lifetime mission. Fans filled the stadiums with sky-blue and white, singing for 90 minutes because they believed they were witnessing Messi's final chance to win the World Cup. Every goal, every save, and every victory brought overwhelming emotion.

In the US, the celebrations are just as passionate but more festive. Argentina supporters have travelled from across North America, joined by many fans who discovered a deeper connection with Messi after his move to Major League Soccer. Every match feels like a celebration of football and of Messi's extraordinary career.

I wouldn't say the celebrations are bigger than Qatar because nothing can match the emotional intensity of watching Messi complete his greatest dream. Instead, the US atmosphere is built on gratitude. Fans are celebrating a champion rather than anxiously hoping for history. It's less about pressure and more about appreciation, making it a unique and unforgettable experience.

Q. As a sports photojournalist, do you feel blessed to capture Messi on the field, the emotions of his fans in the stands and the euphoric celebrations after his goals?

Covering Lionel Messi is one of the greatest privileges of my career. While photographing his goals and magical moments is special, the real story often lies in the emotions surrounding him. Football is about people, and Messi has inspired millions across generations.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar was unforgettable because every image carried history. Fans cried during the national anthem, celebrated every victory with strangers, and believed they were witnessing the final chapter of Messi's pursuit of the World Cup. Capturing those emotions was just as meaningful as photographing the action on the field.

Today, the atmosphere is different. Messi has already achieved the dream of lifting the World Cup, so the emotions are filled with gratitude instead of tension. Every standing ovation, every banner, and every fan wearing the No. 10 shirt reflects admiration for everything he has accomplished.

The photographs that stay with me are often not the goals themselves, but the tears, smiles, and celebrations of supporters. Those moments remind us that football is about memories and shared emotions as much as it is about the game.

Q, Argentina play Cape Verde in the round of 32 on Saturday (UAE Time 2 am). Argentina are expected to win, but any match from now on could be his last in international football. Do you get a sense that fans are relishing these moments to watch him for the last time in an Argentina shirt?

In many ways, yes. Whether Messi has officially confirmed this is his final World Cup or not, the atmosphere surrounding Argentina feels like a worldwide celebration of everything he has given to football. Every appearance is treated as a historic occasion because supporters understand that opportunities to watch him wearing the Argentina shirt are becoming increasingly rare. While Messi himself has remained measured about his future, the emotion among fans reflects the belief that they are witnessing the closing chapter of an extraordinary international career.