Meet the 91-year-old journalist who has covered every World Cup since 1958

Ever since Lionel Scaloni helped Argentina end their 36-year wait for the World Cup trophy, the head coach has often been embarrassed by the love he receives from his countrymen.

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In several interviews, Scaloni has revealed that he has stopped going out for dinner with his family because restaurant owners would refuse to accept money from him.

The unassuming Scaloni admitted that he feels embarrassed by this level of adulation in his country after guiding Argentina to their long-awaited third World Cup title at Qatar 2022.

But it’s not surprising that the people in the football-obsessed South American nation would go to such lengths to express their gratitude to the coach for ending their three-decade-long World Cup heartbreak.

Remarkably, it was Scaloni whose recent gesture to a journalist during a pre-match press conference at the World Cup warmed hearts.

Scaloni was asked by the journalist if Lionel Messi, 39, would play in Argentina’s last group-stage game against Jordan.

Having already qualified for the round of 32, it was expected that Messi would be rested for the game.

But in football, nothing is certain until the starting XI is announced before the start of the game.

Scaloni, who doesn’t like to reveal his teams in pre-match press conferences, could have avoided the question.

But the former West Ham defender made an exception because the journalist who asked him the Messi question was none other than Enrique Macaya Marquez.

At 91, Marquez is covering his 18th World Cup, having made his debut at 23 in 1958 — the same tournament in Sweden in which a 17-year-old Pele became a global phenomenon by inspiring Brazil’s first title on the big stage.

“If it were anyone other than you, I would have dodged this question, but since it’s you, I would answer,” Scaloni said.

Special moments for 91-year-old Argentine journalist Enrique Macaya MÃ¡rquez, who is covering his 18th @FIFAWorldCup ð¥¹ð pic.twitter.com/hpFY7bWB5w — FIFA (@FIFAcom) June 28, 2026

After revealing Messi’s status for the game, in which he came on as a second-half substitute and scored a fabulous goal from a free kick in a 3-1 win, Scaloni went up to Márquez and gave him a warm hug.

Márquez, who started his World Cup journey in 1958 as a special correspondent for Radio El Mundo, is an iconic figure in sports journalism who has covered all of Argentina’s World Cup triumphs — from 1978 and 1986 to 2022.

He admitted that even for a veteran journalist like him, it’s difficult not to be moved when the national team wins the World Cup.

“Of course, your broadcasts, your work, and your personal performance are also important. There are many things, but when your own national team are crowned the winners, you can’t help but partake in the celebration,” Marquez told fifa.com.

“It makes you happy, because you spent your whole life hoping to witness them winning the World Cup.”

After the heartwarming gesture from Scaloni, everyone wanted to take a picture with Marquez, including some famous players from Argentina’s 1978 and 1986 World Cup-winning teams — Ubaldo Fillol, Mario Kempes, Oscar Ruggeri and Sergio Batista.

But Marquez, who is now commentating for DSPORTS Radio, refused to be dragged into the Lionel Messi-Diego Maradona GOAT debate.

“I have seen so many extraordinary players of different eras and in different circumstances showing their mettle,” he said.

“It’s impossible to apply a single yardstick to determine who’s the greatest.”

Marquez may have declined to name the GOAT, but in his book, "Mis Mundiales" (My World Cups), he named the Johan Cruyff-inspired Netherlands team as the greatest World Cup squad of all time.

Overwhelming favourites for the 1974 World Cup title, the Netherlands lost the final to hosts West Germany in a major upset.

Four years later, the Dutch suffered another final heartbreak when hosts Argentina beat them 3-1 for the title.

Marquez was on the ground in Buenos Aires when Argentina famously lifted the trophy for the first time in their history.