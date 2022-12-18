UAE

Argentina, France to battle for World Cup glory in penalty shootout

Defending champions France and Argentina drew 3-3 after extra time

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their third goal. Photo: Reuters
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their third goal. Photo: Reuters

By Reuters

Published: Sun 18 Dec 2022, 9:02 PM

Last updated: Sun 18 Dec 2022, 9:48 PM

Defending champions France and Argentina drew 3-3 after extra time to send the World Cup final into a penalty shootout on Sunday.

France's Kylian Mbappe scored a 117th-minute penalty to complete his hat-trick and force a shootout after Lionel Messi had put Argentina back in front in the 109th minute.

The French, attempting to become the first team in 60 years to win back-to-back titles, staged a sensational two-goal comeback, with Mbappe netting twice in two minutes, including an 80th-minute penalty.

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their first goal as Argentina's Emiliano Martinez looks dejected. Photo: Reuters
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their first goal as Argentina's Emiliano Martinez looks dejected. Photo: Reuters

Argentina had taken the lead in the first half after Messi, making a record-breaking 26th World Cup appearance, converted a 23rd-minute penalty to equal the World Cup tally of Brazil great Pele with his 12th goal in five tournaments.

Argentina struck again before the break following a sublime four-pass counter-attack as Alexis Mac Allister's cutback found Angel Di Maria at the far post and he finished well.


