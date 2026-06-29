Marsch praises Canada's history-making World Cup 'heroes'

Coach Jesse Marsch hailed his "Canadian heroes" for making history by reaching the World Cup last 16 on Sunday, describing their upcoming clash with either the Netherlands or Morocco as a "free hit."

Co-hosts Canada entered this tournament having lost all six games across two previous World Cup appearances, but are now the first team to reach the second knockout round thanks to a 1-0 win over South Africa.

Marsch gathered his squad on the pitch straight after the last-gasp win to tell the players "you are Canadian heroes" in a bombastic team talk that quickly went viral online.

Speaking to reporters after the game, American Marsch said he had wanted to "voice to them how important a moment this will prove to be for the sport in the country."

"There are people who like to say it's performative to meet on the pitch, and frankly, I don't give a shit what people have to say," said Marsch.

"Like, all I care about is our own team and what we do together."

Canada came second in their group after losing to Switzerland. It was enough to progress to the knockout stages for the first time in the history of a country more known for ice hockey.

But failing to top the group deprived Canada of the chance to stay in Vancouver for the tournament's next phase.

"We were disappointed to have to leave Canada, given the fanfare and passion around everything for the World Cup and our team," admitted Marsch.

"But the guys quickly refocused and knew that this was a massive opportunity."

Marsch said his team was very familiar with playing in the United States, which has hosted recent editions of the CONCACAF Gold Cup and Copa America, as well as Canadian friendlies.

Large parts of Los Angeles' SoFi stadium were a sea of red. The team's next stop is Houston for the round of 16.

Canada's opponents will be the winners of a clash between Morocco, who reached the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and three-time finalists the Netherlands.

Marsch, who sent out his team to attack against South Africa, said he would need to adjust his tactics given the higher quality of each of the next potential opponents.

But he said he was relishing the chance to face "one of the giants" of world football, dubbing Morocco a "modern giant" for their recent success, and the Netherlands "a traditional giant."

"I feel like it's a free hit, and we're going to go after it and do everything we can to see if we can find a way to get a win," he said.

Canada will be boosted by the return of their biggest star, Alphonso Davies, who made his first appearance of the World Cup late from the bench against South Africa.

The Bayern Munich wing-back had been suffering from a hamstring injury, but made an instant impact on the game.