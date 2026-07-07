Marquez inherits Mexico team looking to turn promise into progress

Mexico's World Cup ended in heartbreak against England, but after a tournament that exceeded expectations, restored belief and revealed a promising new generation, incoming coach Rafael Marquez inherits the task of proving one memorable tournament can become lasting progress. A 3-2 defeat by England in the last 16 denied the co-hosts a first World Cup quarter-final since 1986, yet Mexico leave their home tournament in a markedly different position from where they began it.

After years of criticism for stagnant performances and a string of disappointing World Cup campaigns, Javier Aguirre's side won four consecutive matches without conceding a goal, topped Group A, ended a 40-year wait for a World Cup knockout victory and reignited optimism around the national team before losing narrowly to one of the tournament favourites in a dramatic game.

Whether that run proves to be the start of a genuine revival or simply an exceptional month fuelled by home support is the question that will define the next four years.

Marquez, one of Mexico's greatest players and a veteran of five World Cups, will try to answer it. The federation announced in 2024, when Aguirre returned for a third spell in charge, that Marquez would serve as his assistant before leading the country through the 2030 World Cup cycle.

"I know with certainty that this was my last match as Mexico coach at the Azteca," Aguirre told reporters, confirming the handover after Sunday's loss to England. "You have to step aside so the good ones can come, and that's Rafa and his group."

The 67-year-old also expressed confidence in the squad Marquez will inherit.

"I gave Rafa a big hug because he'll continue with this. Four very good years are coming because there is a solid foundation," Aguirre said.

Mexico's greatest success may not have been their results alone, but the emergence of players expected to form the backbone of the next team.

Seventeen-year-old Gilberto Mora was one of the tournament's breakout players, showing composure well beyond his years while becoming the youngest World Cup starter since 17-year-old Pele for Brazil in 1958.

Midfielder Erik Lira established himself as one of the team's most reliable performers, Roberto Alvarado produced some of the best football of his international career and goalkeeper Raul Rangel eased concerns about Mexico's long-term future in goal following Guillermo Ochoa's retirement.

Defenders Cesar Montes and Johan Vasquez also strengthened their credentials in a back line that kept four straight clean sheets before England finally broke through.

The younger players were supported by experienced leaders who rediscovered their best form when Mexico needed them most.

Raul Jimenez rolled back the years with decisive goals and influential performances, while Julian Quinones established himself as the focal point of the attack, finishing as Mexico's joint all-time leading scorer at the World Cup.

The challenge awaiting Marquez will be very different from the one Aguirre faced, as he must prove those performances were not merely the product of home advantage.

Whatever the answer, Mexico leaves 2026 with something it had not carried home from a World Cup in many years: genuine belief that their future may be brighter than their past.