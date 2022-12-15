Look: Biden watches World Cup semi-final with Morocco PM, salutes team's achievements

The United States was eliminated earlier in the tournament by the Netherlands

Photo: POTUS/Twitter

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden saluted Morocco's achievement as the first African and Arab country in the World Cup semi-finals, as he watched the match alongside its prime minister.

Biden, not known for being punctual or concise, was keenly aware of the history-making World Cup match against France as he delivered a speech to nearly 50 heads of state gathered for a US-Africa summit in Washington.

"I know you're saying to yourselves, make it short, Biden, there's a semi-final game coming up. I get it," he said, to laughter and applause.

He quipped that he saw climate envoy John Kerry — a well-known fan of football — nodding in agreement.

Biden stayed true to his word, wrapping up shortly after kick-off.

He then watched the match with Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch and several other leaders attending the summit at central Washington's convention centre.

Posting a picture afterward in which he looked intensely at the screen with his guests, Biden said it was a "great honour" to watch the match together.

"No matter who you're rooting for, it was remarkable to watch how much this team has been able to achieve," Biden wrote on Twitter.

Morocco wound up losing to France — one of the closest US allies, whose President Emmanuel Macron paid a state visit two weeks ago.

