'17 years ago, I watched him on TV': Lionel Messi fan finally sees idol live

A heartwarming moment unfolded when a longtime Lionel Messi fan, who first watched him on television 17 years ago, finally got the chance to see him play live during Argentina’s World Cup match.

Holding a sign that read, “Messi, 17 years ago I saw you on TV. Today I see you live! Your last World Cup, my first match,” the fan proudly wore Messi’s iconic jersey as he watched his hero take the field.

The occasion was made even more special as Messi made his sixth World Cup appearance, extending his record as the first player to feature in six editions of the tournament.

At 38 years old, Messi would be 42 by the time the 2030 FIFA World Cup arrives, leading many fans to speculate that the tournament could mark his final appearance on football’s biggest stage.

Fans shared their thoughts online, with one commenting, “It’s his last World Cup, of course. After Messi's last dance, he'll have achieved everything possible. He has already won it all.” Another added, “Exactly. Leave the stage as a legend. He's playing like one too.”

The Argentina captain continues to cement his legacy as one of football’s greatest players, having helped his country win the FIFA World Cup while inspiring millions of fans around the world. Following the historic night, another fan wrote, “From the captain to an entire nation.”

Argentina secured a convincing 3–0 victory over Algeria, with Messi scoring all three goals with the support of his teammates. Although the scoreline suggested a comfortable win, Messi highlighted the challenge of the match during his post-match interview, showcasing his humility.

"Today we were fortunate enough to win a difficult match," Messi said.

As one fan pointed out online, “Notice he said ‘we,’ never ‘I.’ Dude is a leader.”

His words reflected the leadership and team-first mentality that have defined his career, further reinforcing why he is admired not only for his extraordinary talent but also for his character.