Lego unveils world's largest brick-built FIFA World Cup Trophy in New York

Lego has unveiled the world's largest Lego-built FIFA World Cup Trophy at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City.

Standing approximately 27 feet tall, the impressive model is made from more than 1.36 million Lego bricks. It weighs nearly 7,000 kilograms, including its internal steel support structure.

After announcing a partnership with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé, and Vinícius Jr. ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Lego has now brought that collaboration to life with a giant brick-built FIFA World Cup Trophy.

Surrounding the trophy are oversized Lego minifigure versions of the four football superstars, recreated in the brand's signature Lego style.

The trophy was built at Lego's Kladno factory in the Czech Republic, with construction taking just 59 hours to complete.

Brazilian football legend Cafu unveiled the giant trophy during the opening of the Lego Fan Zone, where it will remain on display until the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on July 19.