What began as a simple act of appreciation in a home in Dubai has now become a striking symbol of creativity, craftsmanship and football inspiration, tied closely to the global excitement around the Fifa World Cup, when a Dubai jeweller turned his son's toy to a gold-plated, diamond-studded masterpiece.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, the jeweller, Hemant Karamchandani, owner of Passion Jewellers, said the project started in the most personal of spaces—his son’s playroom—after watching a childhood passion unfold.

“This all started in my 10-year-old son’s playroom. I saw how much he loves Lego and watched him spend two to three days building this trophy. I wanted to acknowledge his effort, encourage him, and make him feel appreciated, so I decided to add my own special touch to it.”

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That small gesture soon evolved into something far more ambitious.

Making of a diamond-studded trophy

The transformation of the Lego build drew early inspiration from football’s biggest stage, with the Fifa World Cup acting as the creative trigger.

“It began with the Fifa World Cup plate. Once I added an 18K gold plate to the Lego trophy, I felt the piece was so large that it needed something extra. That led me to start working on additional elements.”

The jeweller described how the design quickly escalated inside his factory, where craftsmanship took over imagination.

“We added more blocks and embellishments to elevate the design. At our factory, we first created wax mock-ups so we could produce exact gold casts. Once the gold components were ready, we carefully inlaid the diamonds.”

900 diamonds

What emerged was a heavily detailed piece that blends childhood creativity with luxury craftsmanship, now valued at nearly Dh300,000.

“In total, we used around 900 diamonds, and the entire project took nearly a month to complete. The piece is valued at just under Dh300,000, but it is not for sale.”

Beyond its value, the project is also about inspiration and outreach across the UAE.

“We have collaborated with Vector Sports and plan to take the trophy to schools and educational institutions across the UAE. I want children to see it, admire it, and be inspired by it. After that, I hope it can be showcased to football fans, clubs and academies. Ultimately, my dream is for it to find a home at the Museum of the Future.”

Dubai, creativity and a football moment

For Karamchandani, the piece is also a reflection of Dubai’s creative spirit and his 25-year journey in the city, made even more relevant as global attention turns to football through the Fifa Club World Cup.

“For me, this project is about Dubai and what the emirate can achieve. I have lived here for 25 years and this reflects what I do every day as a jeweller. Clients often come to me with nothing more than an idea on a piece of paper, and together we turn it into reality. I would love for tourists and visitors at the Museum of the Future to see this piece and recognise Dubai’s creativity, innovation and limitless potential.”

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It is not the first time he has pushed creative boundaries, with previous projects spanning luxury footwear and edible-inspired art pieces.

“In the past, I designed the world’s most expensive diamond-studded shoes in 2019. I have also created a McDonald’s French fries sculpture crafted from gold, diamonds and rubies, as well as a baby pacifier made from gold and diamonds. All of these were bespoke commissions for clients.”

As the Fifa Club World Cup captures global attention, the jeweller says the timing of the Lego-to-luxury transformation felt fitting.

“The timing of this project felt right, with the Fifa World Cup currently capturing the attention of football fans around the world. My son’s room is filled with Lego creations, and this trophy is a tribute both to his imagination and to football enthusiasts everywhere. It began with a father seeing his son’s passion and wanting to encourage him. The message behind it is simple: no dream is too big, and with creativity, dedication and belief, anything can be achieved.”