Lamine Yamal reveals Lionel Messi's heartfelt message after World Cup final

Lamine Yamal has shared the unforgettable conversation he had with Lionel Messi moments after Spain defeated Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final, revealing that the words from his childhood hero will stay with him for the rest of his career.

The 18 year old was one of Spain's standout performers as they secured the biggest prize in international football, defeating Messi on the world's biggest stage.

While his teammates celebrated becoming world champions, Yamal immediately made his way to the Argentine captain to pay his respects.

"It's a complete madness, honestly. If you had told me a few years ago that at 18 I'd be standing here lifting the World Cup after playing against Lionel Messi in a final, I would've told you you were crazy."

Spain’s teenage star admitted the occasion was almost impossible to put into words as he reflected on fulfilling a lifelong dream.

"Right now I'm trying not to cry because this is a moment I've dreamed of my whole life. This victory is for my family, for Rocafonda, and for every person in Spain who supported us through every difficult moment of this tournament."

Facing Messi in a World Cup final made the occasion even more special for the Yamal, who has long regarded Messi as the greatest player in football history.

"Playing against Lionel Messi on a stage like this was surreal. He's the best in history and someone I've always admired."

Once the final whistle sounded, Yamal walked straight over to Messi, determined to thank the man who inspired him throughout his childhood. Despite Argentina's heartbreaking defeat, Messi congratulated the teenager with remarkable humility.

"When the final whistle blew, my first instinct was to go and show him all my respect. He was incredibly humble. He shook my hand and told me to keep going, that the future belongs to our generation."

Yamal admitted the occasion was almost impossible to put into words as he reflected on fulfilling a lifelong dream.

"Hearing those words from him is something I'll carry with me for the rest of my career. It almost feels as special as this gold medal hanging around my neck."

For Yamal, lifting the World Cup completed a lifelong dream, but receiving praise and encouragement from Lionel Messi made the night even more unforgettable. The exchange between the two stars offered a fitting end to an unforgettable final, with one of football's greatest-ever players acknowledging one of the game's brightest young talents.