Lamine Yamal's little brother steals spotlight at World Cup with playful moves

'I like it when people like him. It's fun to see him on screen,' Yamal said when asked about his three-year-old sibling Keyne

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 16 Jul 2026, 1:09 PM
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Spain's Lamine Yamal is the youngest player ever to represent his country's national team at the Fifa World Cup 2026, but an even younger Spanish boy has captured fans' hearts on the internet during the tournment. It's no one but Yamal's younger brother Keyne, whose spontaneity in front of television cameras has made him one of Spain's unexpected World Cup attractions.

Yamal, who was born to Mounir Nasraoui, a Moroccan man, and Sheila Ebana, who is from Equatorial Guinea, is only 19 years old. His little sibling is three years old.

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Dressed in his big brother's jersey with number 19, Keyne attends Spain's matches with their mother to support Yamal, often seen cheering and waving to him from the stands.

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The special bond between the two brothers is evident in the many moments Yamal has shared with Keyne, frequently posting photos of them together both on and off the pitch, offering fans a glimpse into their close relationship beyond football. Watch some of them here:

During this World Cup, the Spanish teen football star shared a photo with Keyne sitting next to him, jokingly saying: "Who will win this eye battle?" with a laughing so hard emoji. Take a look:

World Cup baby heartthrob

Videos of Keyne waving to his older brother from the stands and blowing him a kiss quickly went viral, melting the hearts of football fans around the world. Watch here:

Social media users were charmed by little Keyne's playful moves, with many sending their love to the three-year-old in the comments. "Munchkin has my whole heart," one user wrote, while another simply called him "a cutie."

Others were amused by Keyne's spontaneous reactions throughout the tournament, with one user commenting: "That kid's reactions are priceless," while many others praised his energy and natural charm. Watch here:

Asked about Keyne during one press conference at the World Cup, Yamal smiled and said: "My brother doesn't realise... He does what he does at home, and when the camera focuses on him, he gets up to mischief. "I like it when people like him. It's fun to see him on screen."

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