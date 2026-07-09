Kobel hails 'huge achievement' as Swiss brace for Argentina showdown

Switzerland next face the Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina, the defending champions, on Saturday with Akanji under no illusions about the magnitude of the task ahead

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 9 Jul 2026, 4:24 PM
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Switzerland goalkeeper Gregor Kobel praised his side's "incredible, incredible achievement" after their 4-3 penalty shoot-out win over Colombia in Vancouver on Tuesday took them into the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in 72 years.

The Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper, playing at his first World Cup, kept out Cucho Hernandez's spot-kick with a stunning save to his right to take the Swiss into a meeting with defending champions Argentina after three straight exits in the last 16.

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"I don't think you can overstate what a huge achievement this is for us, for this team, for Switzerland," said Kobel. "For such a small country to be among the top eight teams in the world in the biggest sport on the planet is unbelievable.

"I'm incredibly happy for every individual, for the supporters, for everyone who gets to experience a moment like this.

"And when I think about all the lads who've been part of this team for years, and all the people who are here today, it's impossible to put into words.

"You can't praise it highly enough. It's an amazing feeling and an incredible, incredible achievement."

Colombia defender Davison Sanchez had hit the crossbar to give the Swiss an early advantage in the shoot-out before their defender Manuel Akanji sent his attempt over the bar but Kobel's heroics set up Ruben Vargas to hit the winning penalty for his side.

"I have to say, I was pretty focused in the moment," said Kobel. "I didn't really have huge emotional highs and lows during it. But saving that penalty was a massive moment.

"Seeing the lads, seeing everyone urging each other on, seeing how much they were behind each other, the emotions that came out – you can't get that anywhere else. It's unique and it's beautiful.

"I had a huge amount of faith throughout the entire shoot-out, both in the lads and their ability to score penalties, and of course in my own abilities as well. And I'm absolutely over the moon that it all worked out."

Akanji labelled his attempt "catastrophic" and admitted he was unlikely to take another penalty in the future.

"I'll leave them to the others from now on," said the Inter Milan player. "Whoever wants to take them can step up."

Switzerland next face Lionel Messi and company in Kansas City on Saturday with Akanji under no illusions about the magnitude of the task ahead.

"Well, they're the last world champions we've seen lifting the trophy," he said. "We're going up against the defending champions.

"I don't think you can ask for a bigger quarter-final than that. The challenge is going to get tougher with every round but I believe we're ready for this challenge as well."

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