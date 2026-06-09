Predict your champions with the Khaleej Times 2026 Fifa World Cup simulator

Forty-eight teams. One hundred and four matches. Sixteen host cities across the US, Canada and Mexico. For the first time in history, the Fifa World Cup will be staged in three countries.

Less than four years after more than a million fans arrived in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup, North America is now bracing for the world’s greatest sporting spectacle.

So who are you backing to go all the way?

The Khaleej Times 2026 Fifa World Cup simulator offers you an opportunity to predict the winners and runners-up in all 12 groups.

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Since 32 teams will advance to the first knockout stage, you can also pick your eight best third-placed teams from the group stages.

Once you complete the group stage predictions, you can go on to predict the winners of the round of 32, round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, the third-place playoff and the final.

As a proud football fan, you can share your predictions with friends and family.

Who are the favourites?

Argentina, backed by their thousands of passionate fans, will return as the defending champions in what will be Lionel Messi’s sixth and final World Cup appearance.

Lionel Scaloni's team followed their Qatar triumph with the 2024 Copa America, winning the final against Qatar without Messi, who suffered an injury at the start of the game.

Portugal have a team teeming with talented players who will leave their hearts and souls on the pitch to help Cristiano Ronaldo end his glorious career with the coveted trophy.

For Brazil, the record five-time champions, anything less than the winners’ trophy will be considered a failure in a country where every adult can dissect a football game like a seasoned coach.

England’s star-studded team have raised expectations again. But prolific Harry Kane will be under huge pressure to rise to the occasion as the inventors of the game look to end their 60-year wait for the elusive trophy.

Germany are flying under the radar. Having failed to go past the group stages in the past three editions of the World Cup, the four-time champions will hope to make a deep run.

Then, you have the Netherlands and Belgium, two European teams that can never be taken lightly in a World Cup.

But the two heavyweights are Spain and France. No side can match the incredible depth of their squads.

Kylian Mbappe will return after his 2022 World Cup ended in heartbreak despite scoring a hat trick in the final against Argentina.

Mbappe will be assisted by an array of gifted players, including Ousmane Dembele, the 2025 Ballon d’Or winner.

Spain, with teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal as the fulcrum, play dazzling possession-based football. If they hit top gear, the reigning European champions could win their second World Cup title.

And the dark horses?

While all eyes will be fixed on the Messis, Mbappes, Ronaldos and Yamals, don’t forget the dark horses who can give the giants a run for their money.

Morocco’s fairytale run to the semifinals in Qatar proved that no team can be written off.

The first Arab and African team to reach the last-four stage of the World Cup, Morocco’s fearless brand of football captivated fans as they stunned Belgium, Spain and Portugal, three European heavyweights, before going down fighting to France at the majestic Al Bayt Stadium.

Among the Asian teams, Japan have the strongest team. The Blue Samurai have recorded impressive wins over Brazil (3-2), Ghana (2-0), Bolivia (3-0), Scotland (1-0) and Iceland (1-0) in international friendlies, enjoying an unbeaten run since October 2025.

Having never gone past the second round, Japan may have their best chance to emulate fierce rivals South Korea, who made a historic run to the semifinals of the 2002 World Cup on home soil.

So who will you back to win the title? And who can launch a giant-killing run?

It’s easy to pick your teams through The Khaleej Times 2026 Fifa World Cup simulator.