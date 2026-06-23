Watch: Jordan team leaves kunafa box at changing room after World Cup exit

Jordan's hopes of reaching the Fifa World Cup 2026 round of 32 may have ended with Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Algeria, but the team left a lasting impression off the pitch. In a gesture of gratitude to the tournament's organisers, the Jordanian national team chose to showcase Arab hospitality, thanking those behind the event with a traditional sweet treat.

Algeria's win effectively eliminated Jordan's first ever participation at the World Cup. It gave the North African team a hope of progressing to the knockout round if they can beat Austria in Kansas City. Austria lost 2-0 to Argentina earlier, leaving the South Americans top of Group J on six points. The Austrians and Algeria have three points each. Jordan face Argentina in Arlington, Texas on Saturday in their farewell to the tournament.

In the changing room at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, the Jordanian team chose to express its admiration of the way the Fifa World Cup is organised by leaving behind a heartfelt thank-you note, a large box of kunafa and a selection of souvenirs, including keychains featuring Jordan's red jersey and pins bearing the logo of the Jordan Football Association.

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Kunafa is a traditional Levantine sweet that Jordan is famous for. It is typically made with shredded pastry, cheese or cream, and soaked in sugar syrup, and is especially popular at celebrations and family gatherings.

'Taste of tradition'

Beside the large box of sweets, the team left this message: "Thank you for making Jordan's first Fifa World Cup experience a truly unforgettable one. Your dedication, professionalism and warm hospitality have contributed to a memorable occasion for our team and supporters.

"As a small gesture of appreciation, we are pleased to share with you some of Jordan's traditional sweets, a taste of our rich traditions and renowned hospitality. With our sincere gratitude and best wishes. Team Jordan."

Watch the video shared by Fifa:

Ultimate respect. ð¤



This is how @FIFAWorldCup debutants Jordan left their changing room after their match against Algeria ð¥¹ð¯ð´ pic.twitter.com/CrvZeF02w2 — FIFA (@FIFAcom) June 23, 2026

Royal support

At the stands during the game against Algeria, Jordan's King Abdullah II, Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa were among the supporters cheering on the national football team.

Wearing the team's jerseys, the royals were seen following up every second of the game. After the defeat, Prince Hassan talked to the players in the changing room to lift their spirits. On his personal Instagram account, he wrote: "We are proud of our national team, grateful for everything you gave on the pitch, and know how much you wanted to make Jordanians proud."

Take a look at these photos shared by the Jordanian royal: