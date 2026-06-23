One dead, 8 injured in stampede in Jordan as fans watch World Cup match

Large crowds of spectators had gathered across Amman to follow the match, with Jordan competing in their first World Cup

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 23 Jun 2026, 3:53 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

One person died and eight others were injured after a stampede during a crowded gathering of fans in central Amman to watch Jordan's World Cup match against Algeria early on Tuesday, Jordan News Agency reported citing the country's Public Security Directorate (PSD).

The incident occurred at Hashemite Square, where large numbers of fans had gathered in the capital to watch Jordan’s 2-1 defeat to Algeria, according to the Jordan News Agency.

FIFA WORLD CUP SIMULATOR: PREDICT YOUR CHAMPIONS

Recommended For You

Iran delegation leaves Swiss talks after Trump strike threat over Hezbollah support: IRNA

Iran delegation leaves Swiss talks after Trump strike threat over Hezbollah support: IRNA

Iran delegation leaves for Tehran after 18 hours of talks: state media

Iran delegation leaves for Tehran after 18 hours of talks: state media

Iran says technical talks with US concluded, forming nuclear, sanctions working groups

Iran says technical talks with US concluded, forming nuclear, sanctions working groups

US State Secretary Rubio heads to UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain to discuss Iran deal

US State Secretary Rubio heads to UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain to discuss Iran deal

Iran, US agree to keep communicating, end fighting in Lebanon after first round of talks

Iran, US agree to keep communicating, end fighting in Lebanon after first round of talks

 

Emergency teams transported nine injured people to hospital after heavy congestion and crowd movement at the venue led to the crush. One of those injured later died, while the others sustained minor to moderate injuries, it reported citing the PSD.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Experts were investigating to determine the exact cause of death, it added. Large crowds of spectators had gathered across the capital to follow the match, with Jordan competing in their first World Cup.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

US State Secretary Rubio heads to UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain to discuss Iran deal

2

Qatar factory explosion in Ras Laffan leaves 54 injured, 18 missing, authorities say

3

Iran delegation leaves Swiss talks after Trump strike threat over Hezbollah support: IRNA

4

Iran says technical talks with US concluded, forming nuclear, sanctions working groups

5

Etihad Rail to launch passenger train network on Sept 30; first phase set for June 30