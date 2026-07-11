South Africa Fifa World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies at 25

South African midfielder Jayden Adams, who represented his country at the ongoing World Cup, died Saturday at the age of 25, Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie said.

"It is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Jayden Adams," McKenzie said in a statement.

"South African football has lost one of its brightest young talents." The minister did not disclose a cause of death.

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Police said they had opened an investigation after the body of a 25-year-old man was found at a house in Schotschekloof, a suburb in central Cape Town, on Saturday morning.

"Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation," Western Cape police spokesperson FC van Wyk told AFP.

Adams played in all three of South Africa's group-stage matches at the tournament but did not feature in the knockout defeat by Canada.

Born in Cape Town, he began his professional career with Stellenbosch FC before joining CAF Champions League winners Mamelodi Sundowns in January 2025.

His death comes less than a month after the passing of his grandmother, on the eve of South Africa's Group A match against Czechia at Atlanta Stadium.

"Jayden started in the match against Czechia and gave his all while carrying the burden of losing his grandmother," the South African Football Association said at the time.