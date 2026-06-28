Japan embrace 'underdog mentality' for World Cup clash with Brazil

Japan can beat Brazil in the World Cup last 32 by embracing an "underdog mentality", Monaco striker Takumi Minamino said.

The two sides clash on Monday in Houston and record five-time champions Brazil will be favourites to reach the next round.

But Japan, considered by some to be outsiders to go far at the tournament in North America, beat Carlo Ancelotti's side 3-2 in a home friendly in October.

And Minamino, who is at the World Cup in a non-playing capacity after suffering a serious knee injury, said they can pull off another surprise.

"If we play with the underdog mentality, as we always have, I believe we have the ability to make something happen in these one-off games," said the 31-year-old, who scored in the friendly win eight months ago.

Speaking to reporters on Friday at Japan's training base near Nashville, Tennessee, Minamino said attacker Takefusa Kubo could play a part after a knee injury.

The Real Sociedad winger came off in the 2-2 draw with the Netherlands that launched Japan's World Cup campaign.

"He is especially spirited, so he needs no encouragement from me," Minamino said, according to Kyodo News.

"Everyone believes we will welcome him back in the knockout stage, and he is rehabbing with that same belief."

The fixture also carries a deeper historical thread. Brazil have long been a reference point for Japanese football, a relationship embodied by Zico.

After success with Flamengo, Udinese and Brazil, he came out of retirement to play for Sumitomo Metal, later Kashima Antlers, from 1991 to 1994, helping shape Japan's developing professional game. He later managed Kashima and now works as a technical adviser at the club.

Zico also coached Japan from 2002 to 2006, winning the 2004 Asian Cup and guiding them to the 2006 World Cup, where Brazil beat them 4-1 in the group stage to seal Japan's elimination.

So both teams will have old scores to settle in Houston.