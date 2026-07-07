Is Neymar retiring from Brazil? Emotional comments spark speculation after loss

Is Neymar retiring from the national football team?

Fans across the internet are speculating that Neymar could be considering retirement following Brazil's emotional 2-1 defeat to Norway at MetLife Stadium.

Brazil's hopes of winning a record sixth World Cup came to an end after a 2-1 defeat to Norway, with Erling Haaland scoring twice.

After the match, Neymar said in an interview,

"I tried, I tried. Now it's over. I started here. I finished here."

His comments quickly sparked speculation online, with many fans interpreting them as a possible retirement announcement, even though he never explicitly said he was retiring.

Some reactions included,

"Thank you, Neymar, for all that you have done for this sport. This is hard to see, but you gave it your all."

"His era ends, but we will miss him."

The speculation grew even stronger after Neymar's father shared an emotional message to his son on social media.

In a heartfelt open letter originally written in Portuguese and translated into English, Neymar's father reflected on their journey together, from watching his son chase a ball as a child to becoming one of the greatest footballers of his generation.

"I watched that little boy become one of the greatest players of his generation."

He also encouraged Neymar not to let criticism, setbacks, or difficult decisions define him and reminded him to trust that his future is in God's hands.

"One disappointment does not erase a lifetime of achievements."

Perhaps the most emotional part of the letter was his simple request,

"Son, keep playing football."

He ended the message by expressing his unconditional love and support.

"Son, I would do it all again. Every trip, every sacrifice, every sleepless night, every worry, every prayer."

Fans were deeply moved by the message, with one commenting,

"A message from a father to his son. It touched my heart. We have cheered for him throughout this journey. I stand with you."

So, is Neymar really saying goodbye to the national football team, or were his post match comments simply an emotional reaction to a painful defeat?

So far, there has been no clear official announcement confirming his retirement.