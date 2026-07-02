Is Harry Kane England's only real hope at the World Cup?

Harry Kane is England's talisman, record goalscorer and often their saviour. Is he also their only hope at the World Cup?

The captain came up with the goods yet again against the Democratic Republic of Congo in Atlanta on Wednesday, scoring twice in 11 minutes as Thomas Tuchel's men recovered from a shocking start to win 2-1.

The Bayern Munich star headed a superb equaliser from Anthony Gordon's cross in the 75th minute and thumped home the winner with four minutes remaining.

Kane now has five goals at the 2026 World Cup, one behind Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe and level with Erling Haaland in a captivating race for the Golden Boot.

His 12th and 13th World Cup goals in the round of 32 moved him ahead of Pele's dozen, up to sixth on the all-time list, level with France forward Just Fontaine and six behind Messi.

A relieved Tuchel described Kane as being one of the "sharks" at the World Cup, alongside the other A-list forwards.

"They are all sharks," he said. "If they smell blood, they come and score."

"It's crazy," the German added. "So, so good. He's our captain, he's our leader, and decides football matches with unbelievable finishes."

Kane, who has few equals as a finisher, has a remarkable 72 goals for club and country this season in just 62 appearances.

Midfielder Declan Rice told the BBC that his skipper was posting "ridiculous numbers".

"He is a proper leader, a captain, trains every day and gets on with everyone in the group," he said.

"When you have someone who can win a game for you like that... That second goal, he just reverse whips it into the top corner, and it was ridiculous to see. What a player. We're very lucky to have him."

'Hero moment'

Kane himself said it was his day for "hero moments" as England now look forward to a last-16 match against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium.

But the question for Tuchel is: who else can don a cape and come to England's rescue when they need it?

Kane and Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham are undoubtedly the team's "go-to" men for a crisis, scoring seven out of England's eight goals so far at the World Cup.

England are not the only team to rely on special players to provide moments of inspiration -- Messi scored six of Argentina's eight goals in the group phase.

But Tuchel must have sleepless nights over the fitness of his 32-year-old captain, with no natural replacement at centre-forward.

Despite Kane's goals, England have struggled to live up to their billing as one of the favourites to win their first World Cup since 1966 since an encouraging 4-2 win against Croatia in their opener.

The Three Lions looked shaky in defence against DR Congo -- ranked dozens of places below them -- and pedestrian in attack, with Marcus Rashford and Noni Madueke unable to make much impact on the wings.

Substitute Gordon set up both of Kane's goals but England look short of the "wow" factor off the bench.

World Cup favourites France, by contrast, have an embarrassment of riches in attack, with Michael Olise and Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele alongside Mbappe, and a clutch of stars in reserve.

England will return to their base camp in Kansas City to prepare for a daunting clash with co-hosts Mexico on Sunday.

Tuchel said he wanted to focus on the win against DR Congo before turning his attention to Mexico, with the added challenge of playing at high altitude.

"I'm just coming from this match and trying to enjoy it, but it is maybe one of the most beautiful fixtures, the most exciting fixtures that you can have," he said.

And former England forward Chris Sutton warned against taking the DR Congo result for granted.

"For England to win was a big deal," he told the BBC. "It's knockout football. It's about getting over the line.

"The question you want to put out there tonight -- where would England be without Harry Kane?"