Iran World Cup squad told to enter, exit US on match day: Ambassador

Due to the ongoing US-Israeli conflict with Tehran, Iran's team is now based in Mexico, instead of their intended site in Tucson, Arizona

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 6 Jun 2026, 10:55 PM
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Iran's World Cup squad has been notified they must enter and leave US soil on the same day as any match they must play in the United States, the country's ambassador to Mexico said Saturday.

Due to the ongoing US-Israeli conflict with Tehran, Iran's team is now based in Mexico, instead of their intended site in Tucson, Arizona.

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"We can enter in the morning and we must leave the same day," Iran's envoy Abolfazl Pasandideh told reporters.

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