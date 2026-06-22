FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran leave emotional locker-room note for fans after draw with Belgium

Iran's national football team left an emotional message for supporters in the locker room of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles after their FIFA World Cup 2026 draw against Belgium, thanking fans for their unwavering support and expressing pride in their performances.

According to the Iranian news agency ISNA, the team left a handwritten note for fans in Los Angeles following their second group-stage match.

"From the ancient Persia of thousands of years ago to the civilised Iran of today, the spirit of Iran remains alive and steadfast," the note read.

"We came to Los Angeles with pride, competed with honour and leave with dignity. Thank you, Los Angeles, for your hospitality. And thank you to every Iranian who gave their heart, voice and soul for Iran throughout these 180 minutes. May peace, respect and friendship prevail among all nations," the message added.

Iran's gesture came after a resilient start to their World Cup campaign. Team Melli opened Group G with an entertaining 2-2 draw against New Zealand before earning another point in a hard-fought goalless draw against Belgium.

The stalemate with Belgium was largely shaped by the outstanding performance of goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, who produced a series of crucial saves to keep the European side at bay. The 33-year-old goalkeeper made seven saves, including four diving stops and three high claims, while also preventing an estimated 1.70 goals during the contest.

Beiranvand's heroics earned him the Superior Player of the Match award as Iran secured a valuable point against a Belgian side that played the final stages with 10 men after defender Nathan Ngoy was sent off in the 66th minute.

With two draws from their opening two matches, Iran sit second in Group G and remain firmly in contention for a place in the Round of 32. Egypt lead the standings following their victory over New Zealand, while Belgium are third and New Zealand remain bottom.

Iran will now travel to Seattle for their final group-stage fixture against Egypt on Saturday, knowing a positive result could secure qualification for the knockout rounds.