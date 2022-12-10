In pictures: Moroccan 'lions' roar in Qatar, write World Cup history to reach semi-finals

The Atlas Lions have already taken the scalps of Belgium and Spain in this tournament

Morocco coach Walid Regragui celebrates with the players after the match as Morocco progress to the semi finals. Photo: REUTERS

By Web Desk Published: Sat 10 Dec 2022, 9:38 PM

Morocco wrote World Cup history on Saturday night as the first African and Arab country to reach the tournament’s semi-finals, continuing their surprise run in Qatar with a shock 1-0 victory over the highly fancied Portugal.

Youssef En-Nesyri (C). Photo: AFP

Youssef En-Nesyri leapt high in the air to head home the game’s only goal just before half-time at the Al-Thumama Stadium to strike a significant blow against football’s established order and book a semi-final on Wednesday against either England or France, who meet later on Saturday.

Reuters

The result will be widely celebrated across Africa and the Arabic-speaking Middle East, desperate to see one of their teams in contention for the biggest prize in football.

Morocco had already taken the scalps of Belgium and Spain in this tournament but the win over Portugal is of much greater significance.

Reuters

It was also one of Morocco's better performances in Qatar, full of determined defending and canny counters, keeping at bay a collection of world stars despite losing key defender Nayef Aguerd to injury before the match and his back four partner and captain Romain Saiss early in the second half.

Portugal will see it as a missed opportunity against the lowest-ranked side left in the tournament and a disappointing curtain call for the 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo.

Morocco fans celebrate. Reuters

Morocco, again noisily encouraged by the majority of the 44,198-strong crowd, said they were fatigued after their last-16 success over Spain and immediately went into defensive mode as Portugal attacked from the outset.

Morocco came close to a second goal four minutes into the second half as Jawad El Yamiq got a touch to Hakim Ziyech’s in-swinging free kick but Costa was in place this time to block.

From UAE to Casablanca, fans cheered as Morocco became the first Arabic-speaking country to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar, the first held in an Arab country.

Leaders from across the Arab world showered praise on the Moroccan side.

Cheers also went up in Dubai, Cairo, Beirut, Tunis, Amman, Rabat as Arabs rejoiced at the largely surprising win over highly fancied Portugal.

Hundreds of Moroccan fans had flown into Qatar for the game, joining the large number of resident Moroccans, and there had been a mad rush as people without tickets were unable to enter the stadium.

ALSO READ: