In pictures: Fans heartbroken, in tears as Morocco's dream run at the World Cup comes to an end

Director of Cricket Tom Moody said he believed the Kiwi was the best man for the job
Moroccans slumped with disappointment on Wednesday after their team's semi-final defeat to France, but were still pumped with pride for a World Cup run that spurred tears of joy across Africa and the Arab world.
As France's second goal went in, the deafening noise of Morocco's overwhelming support inside Qatar's Al-Bayt Stadium went suddenly quiet - a silence echoed not only in Rabat and Casablanca, but in Beirut, Cairo and Dakar.
A woman, sitting in the fan zones in Dubai that had whistled in support of the Moroccan, cheered through the game, sat silently, her hands clasped in front of her lips to watch the final minutes.
In the first World Cup held in an Arab country, and one already marked by upsets, Morocco won supporters far afield as the first Arab team to reach the quarter-finals and the first African team to reach the semis.
Long after the final whistle, when the victorious French team had left the pitch, Morocco's players stayed on, basking in the love of a stadium clad in their red and green colours.
Reaching the semis is not only a triumph for Morocco but an additional gloss to another Arab success at the tournament. In Arab nations, Morocco's exploits have particularly captured people's imaginations during the first World Cup ever held in an Arab country.
