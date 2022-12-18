Watch: Electrifying atmosphere across UAE fan zones as residents gather to cheer for Argentina, France

Messi, Di Maria give the South Americans the lead at half-time

Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park.

By Team KT Published: Sun 18 Dec 2022, 8:03 PM Last updated: Sun 18 Dec 2022, 8:18 PM

Crowds around the UAE erupted into celebration as Messi converted a penalty into a goal in the 23rd minute of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Argentina is facing off against France in the final of the tournament in Qatar. Here are the visuals from Drama Cafe in Oud Metha and Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park

Fans enjoying an electrifying game of football between Argentina and France at the Drama cafe in Oud Metha.

Crowd at Sharjah indian association.

Elated fans at Barasti in Dubai.

Jubilant fans at Barasti club after a spectacular goal from Angel di Maria, after a low pass from Messi. With the commentators calling the goal of the tournament, it has solidified Argentina's lead to 2-0 against France at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Fans at Sharjah Al Jaada park.

Drama cafe in Oud Metha

Inputs from Nasreen Abdulla​