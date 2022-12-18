Watch: Electrifying atmosphere across UAE fan zones as residents gather to cheer for Argentina, France

World class tennis players combine with high-flying DJs to deliver a festive feast at the Coca Cola Arena
Crowds around the UAE erupted into celebration as Messi converted a penalty into a goal in the 23rd minute of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Argentina is facing off against France in the final of the tournament in Qatar. Here are the visuals from Drama Cafe in Oud Metha and Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park
Fans enjoying an electrifying game of football between Argentina and France at the Drama cafe in Oud Metha.
Crowd at Sharjah indian association.
Elated fans at Barasti in Dubai.
Jubilant fans at Barasti club after a spectacular goal from Angel di Maria, after a low pass from Messi. With the commentators calling the goal of the tournament, it has solidified Argentina's lead to 2-0 against France at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.
Fans at Sharjah Al Jaada park.
Drama cafe in Oud Metha
Inputs from Nasreen Abdulla
Ons Jabeur, the two-time 2022 Grand Slam finalist and world No.2, will look to defend her MWTC title against 2021 US Open Champion and British No.1 Emma Raducanu
Bangladesh collapsed to 133-8 at stumps, with Kuldeep picking up 4-33 after his 40 made a vital contribution to India's first innings total of 404 runs
The focus is back on Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, who had fallen in love with the ‘Gentleman’s Game’ while attending BVS Parsi School in Karachi, Pakistan, many moons ago
We protect the interests of our athletes, and since they want to fulfill their Olympic dream, we will also fight for it, he said
Five-year sponsorship sees league named as the DP World International League T20
The 55-year-old German six-time Grand Slam champion will now be deported from the country, according to reports
Lining up on the grid in the overall category, Duarte Lopez, Bastien Leguay, Miguel Neto and David Terrien were impressive behind the wheel for Dojomoto