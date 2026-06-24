'I'm back': Ronaldo scores at sixth World Cup as Portugal run riot

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score in six World Cup campaigns and silenced his critics after "a dark week" as the Portugal captain struck twice in a 5-0 annihilation of Uzbekistan on Tuesday.

The big win in Houston put Portugal on the brink of the knockout rounds and was a resounding response to the 41-year-old's doubters.

Ronaldo's goal after six minutes made history -- trumping even Lionel Messi -- by scoring at six World Cups stretching back to 2006.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus ace pulled out his trademark "Siu" celebration and let out a throaty roar in front of 68,777 fans.

After Nuno Mendes made it 2-0, Ronaldo neatly got his second with a cool finish six minutes before the break.

That took him to 10 World Cup goals, more than any other Portuguese player including the great Eusebio.

Ronaldo was seen saying, "I'm back, I'm back", and told broadcasters: "It's always nice to break records, but my goal is to help the national team achieve its objectives."

He added: "It was a difficult week, a dark week. It seemed like I was already retired from football.

"But I held on, as always, because I believe more in hard work than in anything else.

"It was hard, I have to admit it, but we're back."

Ronaldo came into the group encounter against tournament debutants Uzbekistan with 143 goals, the most in international men's football.

But once widely regarded as a competitor to Messi for the unofficial title of best player, his powers have been on the wane at the highest level.

He had limited service in the disappointing 1-1 draw with the Democratic Republic of Congo to start Portugal's World Cup title bid.

But when he did have two chances he missed the target, igniting calls for coach Roberto Martinez to drop him.

His travails in front of goal were in glaring contrast to the likes of Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane, who all made lightning starts to the World Cup.

But Martinez has stuck defiantly by his skipper, who was given a rapturous reception when he came out to warm up at Houston Stadium, and again each time he appeared on the big screens.

Ronaldo's day

Ronaldo nearly pounced after just three minutes, narrowly failing to make contact at the far post after a cross by Mendes. Ronaldo slapped the turf in frustration.

He did not have to wait long for his goal, swivelling on the six-yard box to meet a cross first time from Joao Cancelo and smash the ball beyond goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov.

The outclassed Uzbeks, coached by the Italian 2006 World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro, were perfect opponents for Ronaldo to rediscover his scoring boots.

It was 2-0 on 17 minutes when Mendes curled in a free-kick.

The Uzbeks thought they had pulled one back, after a screamer by Azizjon Ganiev, but the goal was ruled out after a VAR intervention for a foul on Cancelo.

It was Ronaldo's day, and he rolled in a third for Portugal with only the goalkeeper to beat with a smart, controlled finish.

He might have had a hat trick following an intricate free-kick routine, but Nematov denied him, clattering into the veteran attacker in the process.

From the resulting corner it was 4-0, with Ronaldo in the thick of it again before the ball went in off Nematov for an own goal.

Substitute Rafael Leao scored an emphatic fifth in the 87th minute.

"There are times when you need a game like the first one in order to grow in the tournament," said Martinez.

"Today we saw a team with the same attitude and commitment, but with greater maturity because it was no longer the opening match."

Portugal's final group match is on Saturday against Colombia, who beat the Uzbeks 3-1.