Want to wager on your favorite football team in FIFA? Here is how you can do it in UAE

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 just around the corner, UAE residents can now place wagers on their favorite teams legally from within the country.

They can do so through Play 971, the UAE's first and only licensed sports wagering and gaming platform, regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA). “Players can wager on the entire [FIFA] competition, alongside a broader range of local and international leagues and competitions available on the platform,” said Philippa Bowland, Commercial Director for iGaming at Play971.

This will be the first time that those living in the UAE will have such an option. According to Philippa, the goal is to give residents a legitimate, locally rooted commercial gaming experience. “Players benefit from a secure, independently certified platform, one that does not require a VPN to access, backed by UAE law, with a UAE-based support team that is time zone aligned and understands the local player,” she said. “Play971 makes commercial gaming a sustainable and locally relevant entertainment experience.”

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Here is how you can place a wager for the FIFA games:

How to register on Play 971

To access the platform, users must first register. The website is available only to UAE residents, and location services (geo-tagging) must be enabled on their device to gain access.

Players must be at least 21 years old and complete the Know Your Customer (KYC) verification process by uploading a valid Emirates ID as proof of age. Users who fail to provide a clear copy of their Emirates ID will not be able to deposit funds, withdraw winnings, or use certain features on the platform.

“Secure identity verification ensures that all registered players are 21 or older, while also supporting safe registration and AML compliance,” said Philippa

How to place wagers on Play 971

Visitors to the platform can navigate between the options of Casino, Sports and Racing. Those who want to place wagers for the FIFA World Cup, can visit the Sports section and scroll down to see the listings of all the matches of the tournament.

For each match, players can place wagers on a number of different aspects including the winner of the match, the number of goals scored, number of corners awarded and who the top scorers will be.

Each match also has a list of the team’s average performance whenever they have met head-to-head, with a predicted win probability of the match.

Odds listed on the website

For each aspect of the game, the odds are listed on the website. For example, in the Mexico vs South Africa game, scheduled to take place on June 11, the odds of Mexico scoring a goal is 1.36 while the odds of none of the teams scoring a goal in 9.64. When the odds are a bigger number, the likelihood of it happening is lower but the return on wagers is higher.

So, if someone places a Dh20 wager on Mexico scoring the first goal and they win, they will earn Dh27.20. However, if they place a Dh20 wager on no teams scoring a goal, they will get Dh192.80.

Does Play971 also give access to other games?

In addition to FIFA games, the platform also gives access to several other games. “Play971 offers two core pillars of entertainment,” said Philippa. “The first is sports wagering, which covers both local and international leagues, including UAE football and horse racing. The second is casino-style gaming, which includes Play971 exclusive titles as well as live dealer games streamed directly from studios based in the UAE.”

She added that the portfolio of games was deliberately designed to entertain players based in the UAE, “delivering locally relevant experiences that reflect the sports and gaming preferences of the community here.”

Responsible gaming

To help players enjoy gaming responsibly, the platform has out in place several control mechanisms.

A deposit limit helps website users to limit the amount of money deposited on the platform. There can be daily, weekly or monthly limits. A time out allows people to pause gameplay from anywhere between 72 hours to 42 days. Players can also choose to impose upon themselves self-exclusion starting from six months.

“Player protection is central to how Play971 has been built, these tools are embedded into the platform, not added as an afterthought,” said Philippa. “Customer support is accessible at any time for players who need guidance or assistance.”

She added that the platform is regulated by the GCGRA and that player protection and dispute resolution was backed by UAE law. She said the company wanted to make commercial gaming “a sustainable entertainment experience -one that gives players a safe, legal alternative to unregulated sites, with validated guardrails in place.”